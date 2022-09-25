Lamorn Releases New Single "Message"



With a sound defined by both the thrill of the future and potent nostalgia, mau5trap artist Lamorn defies the boundaries of electronic music. At just 19-years-old, Lamorn's musical prowess knows no limits — he's a bright-eyed multi-instrumentalist with the world at his fingertips. Those who seek warmth and exhilaration will find a home within Lamorn's blossoming catalog, a collection of songs marked by radiant melodies and innovative electronic elements. Once Lamorn kicked off his artist project in 2019, his captivating, contemporary sound made its way into the hearts of some of the most notable artists in dance music: Lamorn developed a friendship with deadmau5 thanks to tuning into his mau5trap Mondays live stream and submitting a demo for review. After exchanging music with one another for a couple of weeks, Lamorn submitted a production that moved deadmau5 so much that he decided to sign Lamorn on the spot — this event sparked a professional relationship between the two, resulting in Lamorn's new home with mau5trap. What's more, just before becoming involved with deadmau5 and his imprint, Lamorn submitted a remix for ATTLAS' remix competition for his single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the follow-up to his 2022 single "Who We Are," muli-instrumentalist, electronic music producer & artist Lamorn returns today, September 23 with a new track "Message." Out now on mau5trap, the label helmed by Lamorn's mentor deadmau5, " Message " places his expressive vocal over a hopeful melody and steadfast, pumping rhythm."Throughout all the traveling I did last year I learned a lot about myself. It was not always easy, and I started struggling with anxiety," says Lamorn on "Message." "I was able to get it fairly under control with more experience and the right mindset though. 'Message' is a song I wrote to serve the purpose as a message to myself to keep that mindset. I hope it can do the same for someone going through something similar in the future."Earlier this year Lamorn—who as an artist finds his inspiration from the "warmth" of Daft Punk, Justice, and Tame Impala's music--was spotlighted in Billboard's 21 under 21 list, an annual celebration of some of the most exciting and successful young artists in the music industry alongside major players Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and more. View the complete list here. Message " arrives just as Lamorn is about to head back out on tour where he can be found supporting deadmau5 and NERO on the 'We Are Friends' tour. Confirmed appearances include:9/23 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom10/15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre11/4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks11/5 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks11/20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live11/25 - Houston, TX - 713 Music HallWith a sound defined by both the thrill of the future and potent nostalgia, mau5trap artist Lamorn defies the boundaries of electronic music. At just 19-years-old, Lamorn's musical prowess knows no limits — he's a bright-eyed multi-instrumentalist with the world at his fingertips. Those who seek warmth and exhilaration will find a home within Lamorn's blossoming catalog, a collection of songs marked by radiant melodies and innovative electronic elements. Once Lamorn kicked off his artist project in 2019, his captivating, contemporary sound made its way into the hearts of some of the most notable artists in dance music: Lamorn developed a friendship with deadmau5 thanks to tuning into his mau5trap Mondays live stream and submitting a demo for review. After exchanging music with one another for a couple of weeks, Lamorn submitted a production that moved deadmau5 so much that he decided to sign Lamorn on the spot — this event sparked a professional relationship between the two, resulting in Lamorn's new home with mau5trap. What's more, just before becoming involved with deadmau5 and his imprint, Lamorn submitted a remix for ATTLAS' remix competition for his single " Half Light " featuring Alisa Xayalith — Lamorn won, which landed him a spot on the official remix EP for the single in 2020. To round out the year, Lamorn released an official remix of deadmau5 and Kiesza's hit single "Bridged By A Lightwave." In 2021 he released his debut EP Encore to high critical acclaim, followed by a remix of deadmau5 & Foster The People's "Hyperlandia."



