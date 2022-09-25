Quinn XCII Recruits Big Sean For New Single "Common" Out Now





On "Common," soulful piano shines through a head-nodding beat as horns resound. From the jump, Quinn XCII launches into a hummable hook, "You, you and me go together so perfectly, and this don't happen often. We got so much in common." Meanwhile,



On the song, Quinn XCII says, "As an artist born and raised in metro Detroit,



"Common" follows Quinn XCII's latest single "Backpack," released last month. The end-of-summer anthem features a tongue-in-cheek video co-starring Yung Gravy, Zach Sang, YouTuber



"Backpack" and "Common" set the stage for new music to come this year from Quinn XCII. Prior to this release, he dropped his 2021 album Change of Scenery II, which debuted #1 on the Apple Pop Charts and Spotify's US Debut Album Chart. His catalogue has amassed over 2.5 billion global streams to date and includes 1 RIAA Platinum and 6 RIAA Certified Gold Singles. Not to mention, he has sold out countless tours, including shows at the iconic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Platinum-Certified singer and songwriter Quinn XCII and Grammy-nominated, Multi-Platinum artist Big Sean team up for their new single "Common," out now. Repping Michigan with pride, the song unites two of Detroit's most dynamic artists.On "Common," soulful piano shines through a head-nodding beat as horns resound. From the jump, Quinn XCII launches into a hummable hook, "You, you and me go together so perfectly, and this don't happen often. We got so much in common." Meanwhile, Big Sean counters with a sharp and slick verse of his own. Stay tuned for the music video to be released soon.On the song, Quinn XCII says, "As an artist born and raised in metro Detroit, Big Sean has always been a huge inspiration and working with him has been a dream of mine. When I made 'Common,' I immediately knew it was special and that Sean would be the perfect addition. It's been amazing getting to work with him, shooting the video, and building a relationship.""Common" follows Quinn XCII's latest single "Backpack," released last month. The end-of-summer anthem features a tongue-in-cheek video co-starring Yung Gravy, Zach Sang, YouTuber Kevin Langue, and more. V Magazine praised the song saying, "With soulful vocals, a head-bopping beat and acoustic guitar riffs, 'Backpack' is a different kind of coming-of-age story.""Backpack" and "Common" set the stage for new music to come this year from Quinn XCII. Prior to this release, he dropped his 2021 album Change of Scenery II, which debuted #1 on the Apple Pop Charts and Spotify's US Debut Album Chart. His catalogue has amassed over 2.5 billion global streams to date and includes 1 RIAA Platinum and 6 RIAA Certified Gold Singles. Not to mention, he has sold out countless tours, including shows at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and many more.



