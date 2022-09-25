Pianist Chad Lawson Embraces The Healing Powers Of Music With New Album 'Breathe' Out Now



this is what love is (solo piano) (3:09) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, pianist and composer Chad Lawson offers an invitation to let go with the release of breathe. Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, the luminous double album is a collection of soothing melodies that inspire mindful moments of blossoming hope to recenter the mind and wash away stress. breathe finds the North Carolina-based musician exploring the healing powers of music as he wraps listeners in a warm, calming sonic embrace. The album highlights Lawson's attentive sculpting of melody, an element he regards as the most vital channel for emotional expression, and features the lush string work of cellist Peter Gregson, violinist Esther Yoo, and members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. With its release today on Decca Records US/Universal Music, breathe ultimately establishes Lawson as an essential voice exploring the intersection of music and wellness - while delivering exquisitely works of melodic beauty that transcends genre boundaries."With this album I really wanted to create something where anyone can sit back, close their eyes, and release everything they've been holding inside," says Lawson, who's devoted much of the past few years to studying the science behind calming music and its neurological effects. "My hope is that this music can help people exhale and finally let all that go."Also out today is the official music video for "with you," directed/produced by Caitlin Gerard (Mandy Moore, Milk Carton Kids). The song's powerfully ascending melodies and cathartic dynamic swells are a musical reminder that although seasons change, the memories can be cherished forever. The accompanying video is the follow up to the "fields of forever" music video, released earlier this year. Watch both music videos below.breathe marks the next chapter in a career that's consistently found the official Steinway artist at the top of the Classical Billboard charts and signing major sync deals for Chevrolet, IBM, Microsoft, and Delta Airlines commercials. Before his solo piano debut in 2009 with Set On A Hill, Lawson toured with Julio Iglesias' live band. Following the release of his critically acclaimed Decca debut You Finally Knew in 2020, Chad Lawson created Calm It Down, a podcast to help listeners recharge and recenter through the power of music. Now with over two million downloads and an iHeart Radio Award nomination, Lawson launched season three of the podcast on September 6th. The new season features music from breathe and offers Lawson's fresh perspectives on mindfulness, coping with grief, discovering passions, and more.Listen to Calm It Down S3 Ep1 called "Aim For Failure" and find out why we should use defeat as motivation here: https://www.calmitdownpodcast.com/ Lawson has announced a string of tour dates in 2022 and 2023. He'll be joined by acclaimed violinist Judy Kang (Lenny Kravitz, Lady Gaga) and cellist Seth Parker Woods (Peter Gabriel, Ictus Ensemble), making stops in Stanford, DC, Atlanta, and more. Venue and ticketing information, and further dates, coming soon.Chad Lawson Tour Dates:October 21, 2022: Stanford, CA - Bing StudioOctober 23, 2022: Escondido, CA - California Center for the ArtsMarch 16, 2023: Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for The Arts - The VogelMarch 18, 2023: Washington, DC - Sixth & IMarch 24, 2023: Auburn, AL - Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University, Woltosz TheatreMarch 25, 2023: Atlanta, GA - Emory | Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Emerson Concert HallApril 11, 2023: London, UK - Royal Albert Hall Elgar RoomApril 12, 2023: London, UK - Royal Albert Hall Elgar Roombreathe tracklist:irreplaceable (4:31)the color of the sky (3:49)to hold the stars in the palm of your hand (4:16)fields of forever ft. Peter Gregson, Esther Yoo (4:50)with you (4:09)for such a gaze of wonder ft. Esther Yoo (4:27)this is what love is (3:00)letting go ft. Peter Gregson (4:40)the sweetest sound (solo piano) (3:15)beneath the moon's embrace (solo piano) (5:03)irreplaceable (solo piano) (4:27)the color of the sky (solo piano) (3:43)to hold the stars in the palm of your hand (solo piano) (4:03)fields of forever (solo piano) (4:48)with you (solo piano) (3:57)for such a gaze of wonder (solo piano) (4:13)this is what love is (solo piano) (3:09)



