Historic JUNO Award Winner Savannah Re Releases Sophomore EP 'No Weapons' Including New Single "WTF" And "Last One" Ft. Dylan Sinclair

Two-time consecutive JUNO Award winner for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year and three-time JUNO Award nominee Savannah Ré has become the one to watch in Canadian R&B. By making music with the unyielding intention to craft songs that forfeit polished stories for authentic ones, the Toronto artist has become the go-to collaborator for R&B's upper echelon having written with artists like Babyface, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, award-winning Toronto R&B sensation Savannah Ré releases her eagerly anticipated sophomore EP No Weapons via Universal Music. A collection of unapologetic testaments created during a period of self-reflection and discovery, No Weapons was written from the perspective of an ever-evolving woman brimming with confidence, clarity, and drive.Featuring collaborations with breakout lyricist/emcee/producer Mez and R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair and production from GRAMMY Award winners Boi-1da and Beat Butcha, GRAMMY Award nominee Jack Rochon, JUNO Award winner YogiTheProducer and fellow R&B artists RAAHiiM and Kevinshideout, No Weapons is a statement of a sophomore project.The 6-track EP includes three brand-new songs along with previously released singles "About U", " Closure " and "Last One", the sensual collaboration with fellow Toronto artist Dylan Sinclair which has racked up over 3 million streams and was named a "top new R&B release" by VIBE. The opening track, " Caution ", sets the tone for the EP as Savannah steps into her power and warns in her smooth, effortless vocals, "Say you want a bitch like me / Think I'm bad news, I agree." Linking up with artist-producer Mez on "Bands" she's unapologetic in her confidence as her flawless tone caresses the beat and flexes, "I got these hoes twisted outta shape / I got these hoes bent up outta shape / To see a bitch winning / They're jumping off the ceiling." Closing out No Weapons is the syncopated confrontation of "WTF", the focus track of the EP. Questioning love through a cloud of mistrust, Savannah channels her pain into reaffirmations of her self-worth as she shouts the last words of No Weapons, "I am that bitch!"The official video for "WTF" was directed by Dragan Andic (The.97) with creative direction by Savannah Ré and Bobbi Adair.No Weapons reveals Savannah harnessing the vulnerability found throughout her award-winning 2020 debut EP Opia and further cements her as Toronto's fastest-rising R&B songstress.Since teasing the project earlier this year, Savannah Ré has held the attention of culture tastemakers from Complex and HotNewHipHop to COLORS and ELLE Canada who profiled her for their September 2022 print issue. Following her second historic JUNO Award win for her 2021 R&B love letter "24hrs", Savannah partnered with adidas Canada and Toronto Caribbean Carnival for their ON THE ROAD national campaign, has been named Spotify's EQUAL Canada Ambassador, performed on the main stage of the esteemed Toronto International Jazz Festival, was selected by Amazon Music for The New Black billboard and was named a Future of Black Music Artist by Apple Music.Next month, Savannah will be performing her debut headlining hometown show on October 14th at The Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto. Purchase tickets and stay tuned for additional tour dates.No Weapons EP Tracklisting:1. Caution2. About U3. Last One ft. Dylan Sinclair4. Closure5. Bands ft. Mez6. WTFTwo-time consecutive JUNO Award winner for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year and three-time JUNO Award nominee Savannah Ré has become the one to watch in Canadian R&B. By making music with the unyielding intention to craft songs that forfeit polished stories for authentic ones, the Toronto artist has become the go-to collaborator for R&B's upper echelon having written with artists like Babyface, Jessie Reyez, Normani, Wondagurl and her mentor, Grammy Award-winning producer Boi-1da. Savannah Ré's critically-lauded debut EP Opia earned her shoutouts from the likes of SZA and Timbaland as well as multiple award nominations including a place in music history as the first artist to ever be nominated for both the Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year JUNO Awards, the first artist to ever receive the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year JUNO Award and, after winning it for a second time in 2022, the only artist to receive the Award to date.



