Quavo X Takeoff Reveal Tracklist For Collaborative Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'





ONLY BUILT FOR INFINITY LINKS TRACKLIST:

1. TWO INFINITY LINKS

2. TONY STARKS

3. HOTEL LOBBY

4. BARS INTO CAPTIONS

5. SEE BOUT IT FT. MUSTARD

6. TO THE BONE FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN

7. NOT OUT

8. CHOCOLATE FT. YOUNG THUG AND GUNNA

9. 2.30

10. LOOK @ THIS

11. MIXY FT. SUMMER WALKER

12. MESSY

13. NOTHING CHANGED

14. INTEGRATION

15. BIG STUNNA FT. BIRDMAN

16. US VS. THEM FT. GUCCI MANE

17. HELL YEAH

18. TOOLS



TOOLSAlong with bringing trap to the masses as one-third of Migos, rapper/producer Quavo brings his triplet flows and personalized style to his solo releases and a multitude of other artists' tracks as a featured guest.His 2018 solo album Quavo Huncho rose to the number two spot on the Billboard charts, and he appeared as a guest on several songs that did time in the Top Ten, including hits from Drake, Justin Bieber, and Post Malone. Quavo frequently releases new material in the form of non-album singles, including songs like 2020's "Too Blessed," 2021's "Strub Tha Ground," and 2022's "Hotel Lobby." Quavo was born Quavious Marshall in 1991 and grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Alongside Offset (his cousin) and Takeoff (his nephew), he helped form Migos in 2009 and they released their first mixtapes, Juug Season in 2011 and No Label in 2012. (No Label went on to receive a sequel in 2014.)However, it wasn't until the release of the track "Versace" from their 2013 mixtape, Young Rich N*ggas, that they came to full prominence. The song was a breakout hit, receiving further exposure when Drake produced a remix. In 2014, Quavo was named "most influential rapper" by the online hip-hop community Complex Music. In subsequent years, he appeared on further releases with Migos, most notably their full-length albums Yung Rich Nation (2015) and C U L T U R E (2017).He also appeared on tracks like "Champions" for Kanye West's GOOD Music label and performed alongside Young Thug on 2016's "f Cancer," and on 2017's "Go Off" with Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert for the Fate of the Furious movie soundtrack. Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, a collaborative project with Travis Scott, was also released in 2017. The following year, Quavo released a series of solo singles, including "Workin Me" and "Bubble Gum."Those tracks found their way onto his official solo debut, Quavo Huncho, which arrived in October 2018. The album featured guests such as Drake, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Offset, Takeoff, and even Madonna. Quavo continued adding flare to other artists' singles with featured verses over the next few years, appearing on tracks by E-40, Don Toliver, Iggy Azalea, Major Lazer, 2 Chainz, and many others.In 2018, Quavo was featured on DJ Khaled's "No Brainer," which peaked at number five on the charts, and in 2020 he was featured on another track that hit that mark with his contributions to Justin Bieber's single "Intentions." He also issued several singles of his own, including the 2021 song "Strub Tha Ground," featuring Yung Miami. The following year saw Quavo team up with Takeoff on the singles "Hotel Lobby", "Us vs Them" ft. Gucci Mane, and most recently "Big Stunna" ft. Birdman. Takeoff is the youngest member of trap trendsetters Migos, whose songs "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee" became major streaming hits, and whose 2017 sophomore album, Culture, topped the pop charts in both the U.S. and Canada. Along with his contributions to Migos, Takeoff released his solo full-length debut, The Last Rocket in 2018, along with singles like the 2022 Rich the Kid collaboration "Crypto."Born Kirshnik Khari Ball on June 18, 1994 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Takeoff started Migos in 2009 with family members Quavo and Offset in a bid to escape the ghetto cycle of poverty and crime. Their breakthrough single, "Versace," came out in 2013; the album Yung Rich Nation followed in 2015, and Culture came two years later.Takeoff's non-appearance on the album's 2016 lead single, "Bad and Boujee," caused a minor Internet controversy; he brushed it off, claiming he was simply unavailable for the recording session. In May of 2017, he released his first solo track, "Intruder." Takeoff occasionally appeared solo as a featured performer on tracks by other artists, including Jose Guapo, Chill Will, and, most notably, Calvin Harris, on the song " Holiday " from the Scottish producer's 2017 album Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 1.Migos' third album, the lengthy, 24-track Culture II, was released in January 2018. Takeoff made his own full-length debut in November of that year with The Last Rocket, which debuted in the Top Four on both the R&B/hip-hop chart and the Billboard 200. Appearances on various singles followed over the next few years, including featured roles alongside Rich the Kid on "Too Blessed" and YRN Lingo on "All Time High," both released in 2020. In 2022 he reunited with Rich the Kid for woozy recent single "Crypto" and teamed up with Quavo on the new singles "Hotel Lobby", "Us vs Them" ft. Gucci Mane, and "Big Stunna" ft. Birdman.



