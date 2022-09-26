Zoe Wees Debuts Zoe Wees Emotional New Single That Packs A Punch Directly In The Heart "Daddy's Eyes"





Breakout star New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nearly a quarter of the children growing up today in the UK are cared for within single-parent family units. Many of those families completely split from one of those parents will today find Zoe Wees' brand new single "Daddy's Eyes" a rare moment when a song was written to describe such challenging emotions in such a crucial time in their upbringing. The song is available to stream immediately via Capitol Records/Universal Music, and fans will be able to hear Zoe perform it live in London's Lafayette on November 21st.Speaking about the song's meaning, Zoe explained "My father was never there for my Mum and me. I've met him once in my life and I realised that my eyes look exactly like his. I don't wanna cry these tears with my Daddy's Eyes. I don't need you, Dad!"Breakout star Zoe Wees has a knack for making her complex, emotional stories feel universally relatable. See her recent singles "Third Wheel" and " Lonely " for proof of such relatability. Her raw, powerful debut single " Control " amassed 1.1 billion streams and became a worldwide hit. It entered the top 20 at Pop radio in the U.S. " Girls Like Us ", Wees' follow-up single, was recently highlighted in the New York Times Magazine tracing the lineage of "the sad banger," and hailed by People as "a vulnerable pop anthem that pushed for togetherness and solidarity to girls around the world." The multi-platinum certified song reached #1 in Germany's radio charts. She then released her debut EP "Golden Wings" which saw her songs gather a mass interest including Spotify's Radar-, Apple's UpNext- and YouTube's Artist On The Rise program. At press she's featured on the likes of The Guardian, Forbes (30 Under 30), Gal Dem, Line Of Best Fit, and Clash whilst having cover stories written about herself on Notion, Euphoria, Hunger and Germany's Glamour Magazine. Zoe has performed at the American Music Awards, "The Late Late Show with James Corden, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2021 and collaborated with top artists like 6lack and Kygo.



