Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 26/09/2022

Zoe Wees Debuts Zoe Wees Emotional New Single That Packs A Punch Directly In The Heart "Daddy's Eyes"

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
623 entries in 28 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
186 entries in 21 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
268 entries in 22 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
285 entries in 23 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
174 entries in 21 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
199 entries in 16 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
455 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nearly a quarter of the children growing up today in the UK are cared for within single-parent family units. Many of those families completely split from one of those parents will today find Zoe Wees' brand new single "Daddy's Eyes" a rare moment when a song was written to describe such challenging emotions in such a crucial time in their upbringing. The song is available to stream immediately via Capitol Records/Universal Music, and fans will be able to hear Zoe perform it live in London's Lafayette on November 21st.

Speaking about the song's meaning, Zoe explained "My father was never there for my Mum and me. I've met him once in my life and I realised that my eyes look exactly like his. I don't wanna cry these tears with my Daddy's Eyes. I don't need you, Dad!"

Breakout star Zoe Wees has a knack for making her complex, emotional stories feel universally relatable. See her recent singles "Third Wheel" and "Lonely" for proof of such relatability. Her raw, powerful debut single "Control" amassed 1.1 billion streams and became a worldwide hit. It entered the top 20 at Pop radio in the U.S. "Girls Like Us", Wees' follow-up single, was recently highlighted in the New York Times Magazine tracing the lineage of "the sad banger," and hailed by People as "a vulnerable pop anthem that pushed for togetherness and solidarity to girls around the world." The multi-platinum certified song reached #1 in Germany's radio charts. She then released her debut EP "Golden Wings" which saw her songs gather a mass interest including Spotify's Radar-, Apple's UpNext- and YouTube's Artist On The Rise program. At press she's featured on the likes of The Guardian, Forbes (30 Under 30), Gal Dem, Line Of Best Fit, and Clash whilst having cover stories written about herself on Notion, Euphoria, Hunger and Germany's Glamour Magazine. Zoe has performed at the American Music Awards, "The Late Late Show with James Corden, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2021 and collaborated with top artists like 6lack and Kygo.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0121000 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0032000541687012 secs