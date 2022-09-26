Tyler Hubbard Drops New Video For "Inside And Out"





"This is one of my favorite songs, and I'm really excited for people to hear and see the message behind it through the video," says Hubbard. "'Inside And Out' is also a family favorite, and my daughter calls it 'her song,' but the message is universal. I want my wife, kids, and really anyone listening, to know that inner beauty is more important than outer beauty…and I want everyone to hear that message in this song. When I watch the video, I'm reminded of being a child and the innocence and the fun and the beauty of that stage of life. I hope as adults, we can channel and remember the inner child that's within all of us."



Set in a local park in Nashville, the video captures that essence and heart of being a child - while Tyler sings about self-worth, attaining confidence, and the importance of knowing that people are both beautiful on the inside and out.



Tyler Hubbard's first six-song project, Dancin' In The Country, debuted with over 10,000 SPS units (sales plus streaming) making it the second best-selling country EP debut of the year. Dancin' In The Country also debuted at No.1 on the Heatseekers Albums chart, No. 6 on the Current Country Albums sales chart, and No. 107 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Billboard says of the debut collection, "The singer-songwriter has offered a promising collection of six tracks on Dancin' In The Country, which make good use of his pliable voice and storytelling panache by supporting them with full-bodied production." Hubbard's first single as a solo artist, "5 Foot 9," already has 137M LTD streams and currently sits at No. 5 at country radio. The song also quickly moved inside the Top 50 on the streaming chart in its first four weeks and currently sits at No. 7 on the Country Streaming Chart. Hubbard's debut solo album will be released on January 27, 2023.

