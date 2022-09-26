Beth Orton Releases First Album In Six Years And Debut For Partisan Records "Weather Alive" Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
English singer/songwriter Beth Orton
today releases her highly anticipated first album in six years and debut for Partisan Records, Weather Alive. For the first time in her career, Orton self-produced the entirety of Weather Alive from her home studio in London. Across eight tracks, Weather Alive hosts an incredible group of collaborators, including jazz poet Alabaster dePlume, The Smile
drummer Tom Skinner, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily and Mercury Prize nominated bassist Tom Herbert of The Invisible. The musicians locked naturally into Orton's sensibilities, expanding the new sonic world she created with vulnerability and adding nuanced emotional color to the music.
Prior to today's full album release, Orton shared four tracks from Weather Alive which were met with widespread critical acclaim. The New York Times hailed her "modal vocal phrases and marveling" stories, while Pitchfork named lead single "Weather Alive" a Best New Track calling it "a slow-burning tour de force," and MOJO added in their four-star review that the album "Nestles somewhere between Talk Talk's final years and Bill Fay's late beauties, between Alice Coltrane's intimate hymns and Fiona Apple's softest moments...the musical richness only mirrors Orton's astounding writing."
This week in Orton's extensive profile at The New York Times she talks about how working at the piano informed the album and in a new feature at Pitchfork the singer/songwriter talks about the music that made her including Alice Coltrane, Terry Callier, Cleo Sol and more.
On November 1st, Orton will embark on her fist US headlining tour in over five years following her return to live shows on an arena stint with Alanis Morisette this Spring. She will also play a handful of UK and EU festivals before a headline UK tour through October including a KOKO Camden show on October 9th. See the full list of tour dates below and here: https://bethortonofficial.com/tour
"By far her best…an album of meditative grace and constant questioning, of elaborate constructions and startling intimacy." - The New York Times
"Weather Alive is an enormously exciting record" - The Guardian
"Moving and deeply personal...vital...extraordinary." - The Wall Street Journal
"This is as moving and real as Orton has ever been" - MOJO ★★★★
"Viscerally corporeal music, full of gristle and breath and richly ambient" - Top40-Charts
"The perfect ethereal glue" - Rolling Stone
WEATHER ALIVE TRACKLIST
1. Weather Alive
2. Friday Night
3. Fractals
4. Haunted Satellite
5. Forever Young
6. Lonely
7. Arms Around A Memory
8. Unwritten
BETH ORTON TOUR DATES
7 OCT 2022 / UK / Birmingham / Academy 2
8 OCT 2022 / UK / Brighton / St. Bartholomew's Church
9 OCT 2022 / UK / London / KOKO
10 OCT 2022 / UK / Norwich / Arts Centre
12 OCT 2022 / UK / Bristol / St. George's
13 OCT 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Classic Grand
15 OCT 2022 / UK / Manchester / RCMN Concert Hall
16 OCT 2022 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club
NOV 1 2022 / Washington, DC / Sixth & I
NOV 2 2022 / Philadelphia, PA / World Café Live
NOV 3 2022 / Montclair, NJ / First Congregational Church
NOV 5 2022 / New York, NY / Bowery Ballroom
NOV 6 2022 / Somerville, MA / Crystal Ballroom
NOV 7 2022 / Montreal, QUE / Le Studio TD
NOV 8 2022 / Toronto, ONT / The Great Hall
NOV 10 2022 / Chicago, IL / The Mayfield
NOV 11 2022 / Milwaukee, WI / Pabst Theatre
NOV 12 2022 / Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN / The Cedar
NOV 14 2022 / Denver, CO / Oriental Theater
NOV 17 2022 / Los Angeles, CA / Teragram Ballroom
NOV 18 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Bimbo's
NOV 20 2022 / Portland, OR / Mississippi Studios
NOV 21 2022 / Seattle, WA / Neptune
NOV 22 2022 / Vancouver, BC / Hollywood Theater