Beth Orton Releases First Album In Six Years And Debut For Partisan Records "Weather Alive" Today





Prior to today's full album release, Orton shared four tracks from Weather Alive which were met with widespread critical acclaim. The New York Times hailed her "modal vocal phrases and marveling" stories, while Pitchfork named lead single "Weather Alive" a Best New Track calling it "a slow-burning tour de force," and MOJO added in their four-star review that the album "Nestles somewhere between Talk Talk's final years and Bill Fay's late beauties, between Alice Coltrane's intimate hymns and Fiona Apple's softest moments...the musical richness only mirrors Orton's astounding writing."



This week in Orton's extensive profile at The New York Times she talks about how working at the piano informed the album and in a new feature at P﻿itchfork the singer/songwriter talks about the music that made her including Alice Coltrane, Terry Callier, Cleo Sol and more.



On November 1st, Orton will embark on her fist US headlining tour in over five years following her return to live shows on an arena stint with Alanis Morisette this Spring. She will also play a handful of UK and EU festivals before a headline UK tour through October including a KOKO Camden show on October 9th. See the full list of tour dates below and here: https://bethortonofficial.com/tour



"By far her best…an album of meditative grace and constant questioning, of elaborate constructions and startling intimacy." - The New York Times

"Weather Alive is an enormously exciting record" - The Guardian

"Moving and deeply personal...vital...extraordinary." - The Wall Street Journal

"This is as moving and real as Orton has ever been" - MOJO ★★★★

"Viscerally corporeal music, full of gristle and breath and richly ambient" - Top40-Charts

"The perfect ethereal glue" - Rolling Stone



WEATHER ALIVE TRACKLIST

1. Weather Alive

2. Friday Night

3. Fractals

4. Haunted Satellite

5. Forever Young

6. Lonely

7. Arms Around A Memory

8. Unwritten



BETH ORTON TOUR DATES

7 OCT 2022 / UK / Birmingham / Academy 2

8 OCT 2022 / UK / Brighton / St. Bartholomew's Church

9 OCT 2022 / UK / London / KOKO

10 OCT 2022 / UK / Norwich / Arts Centre

12 OCT 2022 / UK / Bristol / St. George's

13 OCT 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Classic Grand

15 OCT 2022 / UK / Manchester / RCMN Concert Hall

16 OCT 2022 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club

NOV 1 2022 / Washington, DC / Sixth & I

NOV 2 2022 / Philadelphia, PA / World Café Live

NOV 3 2022 / Montclair, NJ / First Congregational Church

NOV 5 2022 / New York, NY / Bowery Ballroom

NOV 6 2022 / Somerville, MA / Crystal Ballroom

NOV 7 2022 / Montreal, QUE / Le Studio TD

NOV 8 2022 / Toronto, ONT / The Great Hall

NOV 10 2022 / Chicago, IL / The Mayfield

NOV 11 2022 / Milwaukee, WI / Pabst Theatre

NOV 12 2022 / Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN / The Cedar

NOV 14 2022 / Denver, CO / Oriental Theater

NOV 17 2022 / Los Angeles, CA / Teragram Ballroom

NOV 18 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Bimbo's

NOV 20 2022 / Portland, OR / Mississippi Studios

NOV 21 2022 / Seattle, WA / Neptune

NOV 22 2022 / Vancouver, BC / Hollywood Theater New York, NY (Top40 Charts) English singer/songwriter Beth Orton today releases her highly anticipated first album in six years and debut for Partisan Records, Weather Alive. For the first time in her career, Orton self-produced the entirety of Weather Alive from her home studio in London. Across eight tracks, Weather Alive hosts an incredible group of collaborators, including jazz poet Alabaster dePlume, The Smile drummer Tom Skinner, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily and Mercury Prize nominated bassist Tom Herbert of The Invisible. The musicians locked naturally into Orton's sensibilities, expanding the new sonic world she created with vulnerability and adding nuanced emotional color to the music.Prior to today's full album release, Orton shared four tracks from Weather Alive which were met with widespread critical acclaim. The New York Times hailed her "modal vocal phrases and marveling" stories, while Pitchfork named lead single "Weather Alive" a Best New Track calling it "a slow-burning tour de force," and MOJO added in their four-star review that the album "Nestles somewhere between Talk Talk's final years and Bill Fay's late beauties, between Alice Coltrane's intimate hymns and Fiona Apple's softest moments...the musical richness only mirrors Orton's astounding writing."This week in Orton's extensive profile at The New York Times she talks about how working at the piano informed the album and in a new feature at P﻿itchfork the singer/songwriter talks about the music that made her including Alice Coltrane, Terry Callier, Cleo Sol and more.On November 1st, Orton will embark on her fist US headlining tour in over five years following her return to live shows on an arena stint with Alanis Morisette this Spring. She will also play a handful of UK and EU festivals before a headline UK tour through October including a KOKO Camden show on October 9th. See the full list of tour dates below and here: https://bethortonofficial.com/tour"By far her best…an album of meditative grace and constant questioning, of elaborate constructions and startling intimacy." - The New York Times"Weather Alive is an enormously exciting record" - The Guardian"Moving and deeply personal...vital...extraordinary." - The Wall Street Journal"This is as moving and real as Orton has ever been" - MOJO ★★★★"Viscerally corporeal music, full of gristle and breath and richly ambient" - Top40-Charts"The perfect ethereal glue" - Rolling StoneWEATHER ALIVE TRACKLIST1. Weather Alive2. Friday Night3. Fractals4. Haunted Satellite5. Forever Young6. Lonely7. Arms Around A Memory8. UnwrittenBETH ORTON TOUR DATES7 OCT 2022 / UK / Birmingham / Academy 28 OCT 2022 / UK / Brighton / St. Bartholomew's Church9 OCT 2022 / UK / London / KOKO10 OCT 2022 / UK / Norwich / Arts Centre12 OCT 2022 / UK / Bristol / St. George's13 OCT 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Classic Grand15 OCT 2022 / UK / Manchester / RCMN Concert Hall16 OCT 2022 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social ClubNOV 1 2022 / Washington, DC / Sixth & INOV 2 2022 / Philadelphia, PA / World Café LiveNOV 3 2022 / Montclair, NJ / First Congregational ChurchNOV 5 2022 / New York, NY / Bowery BallroomNOV 6 2022 / Somerville, MA / Crystal BallroomNOV 7 2022 / Montreal, QUE / Le Studio TDNOV 8 2022 / Toronto, ONT / The Great HallNOV 10 2022 / Chicago, IL / The MayfieldNOV 11 2022 / Milwaukee, WI / Pabst TheatreNOV 12 2022 / Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN / The CedarNOV 14 2022 / Denver, CO / Oriental TheaterNOV 17 2022 / Los Angeles, CA / Teragram BallroomNOV 18 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Bimbo'sNOV 20 2022 / Portland, OR / Mississippi StudiosNOV 21 2022 / Seattle, WA / NeptuneNOV 22 2022 / Vancouver, BC / Hollywood Theater



