Charts / Awards 26/09/2022

SES Team Announces Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2022 Full Winners List

SES Team Announces Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2022 Full Winners List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SES TEAM (Nihal Ses, Dr Murat Ses, Tan Ses) announces full winners list of its 11th all genres competition.
Next competition will be held in Spring 2023 and already open to submissions.
Early bird submissions get space in the coming issues of Clouzine Magazine.
Winners of Clouzine 11th International Music Awards Spring 2022 are:

Hatchatorium (Best Ambient Music Video)
Hatchatorium (Best Dance Pop Song)
Rusty Crutcher (Best AmbientAlbum)
Amanda Abizaid (Best Global Crossover Album)
Anna Kijanowska (Best Classical Instrumental Album)
Storied Windows (Best Folk Recording)
Studeo (Best Soft Rock Video With A Social Message)
An Vedi (Best Classical Ambient Song)
Grace Garland (Best Jazz Song)
Bert Badger (Best Children Album)
peter Xifaras (Best Video for a Classical Album)
Sherise Dsouza (Best International Pop Song)
Kris 'Halo' Pierce (Best Pop Song)
Matt B and Eddy Kenzo (Best World Song)
Studeo (Best Adult Contemporary Song)
Sophia Agranovich (Best Classical Album)
Ben Konarov (Best International Rock Song)
Fonz Tramontano and Sarah B Ladybnow (Best Popwave Song)
christian maucery (Best Hawaii Song)
3Mind Blight (Best Alt Metal Song)
Bamil Gutierrez (Best Pop rock Album)
Tough On Fridays (Best Rock Song)
Gary Wayne Clark (Best Country Song)
Xiaoya Liu (Best Classical Piano Album)
David Whitman (Best Jazz Album)
Charmian Devi (Best Indie Song)
Sergio Pereira (Best Latin/Brazilian Album)
Christal X (Best Dance Song)
The L&M Project Band (Best Fusion Song)
Priya Litt (Best New Age Song)
Copus Multimedia (Best Album) /Spoken Word With Music
Paula Boggs Band (Best Acoustic Song)
Craymo (Best Dance Video
Ban Brothers (Best Indie Rock Song)
Louis Colaiannia (Best New Age Album)
Graflex, Eric C Powell and Andrea Powell (Best Edm Song)
The Vignatis (Best Americana Song)
Grit's Guitar (Feat. Harold -Grit- Vondenstein) (Best Instrumental Guitar Album)
Sohayla Smith (Best New Country Song)

For more information: clouzine.net






