Muni Long Releases Highly Anticipated Full-Length Debut Public Displays Of Affection: The Album

Baby Boo featuring Saweetie New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Muni Long, the breakthrough R&B superstar who's been tapped by both Billboard and HITS as a serious contender for Grammy's Best New Artist, today releases her full-length debut PUBLIC DISPLAYS OF AFFECTION: THE ALBUM.The 18-track album fulfills the wishes of fans everywhere as it compiles all eight tracks from Muni's 2021 EP Public Displays Of Affection (including the RIAA platinum #1 global smash " Hrs And Hrs "), plus the five tracks from the follow-up EP Public Displays Of Affection Too (her Def Jam label debut released in July, with "Pain," "Another," and the summertime anthem " Baby Boo " featuring Saweetie), plus six new tracks.Muni's Public Displays Of Affection project is a soundtrack of intimacy that mimics the ebbs and flows of a relationship, dipping, and diving between moods and sounds. "The reason Public Displays of Affection worked is because love was absent in R&B," she explains.The most streamed and buzz-worthy artist in R&B today, Muni has exploded since the success of "Hrs And Hrs." In addition to netting over 250 million streams and peaking at #1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit #17 on the Billboard Hot 100. Tastemakers are still astonished over Muni's triumphant performance of " Hrs And Hrs " at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles in June.Underscoring her BET Awards success, Muni was MTV's featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of June. In addition to two inspired new performances of her hits for the coveted global program, she joined MTV Push to talk about emerging from behind the scenes of the industry, her breakthrough PDOA, and how her best songs are written.In addition to her MTV honor, Muni was named to iHeart Radio's 'On The Verge' program; BET Amplified, YouTube's Artist On The Rise, Spotify Frequency Artist, Snapchat Artist to Watch, and Amazon Breakthrough Artist of the Month. Muni was also the subject of an in-depth profile for ABC News' Nightline and GMA3. She also performed " Hrs And Hrs " on NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.Muni was embedded in Grammy history at the first-ever Black Collective ceremony the night before the awards in April. She joined a stellar lineup of performers - Summer Walker, Chloe Bailey, Cordae, and Jimmie Allen - as they honored groundbreaking female rapper MC Lyte and singer-songwriter John Legend. Muni was nominated for a 2022 Grammy® Award for her work on H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind album (the track entitled "Process").Before her soulful, conversational songwriting and powerful vocals caught fire around the world with "Hrs And Hrs," Muni Long spent a decade as one of the best-kept behind-the-curtain secret weapons in the industry. Her journey as a much-in-demand songwriter, co-mingling R&B, rap, and pop, resulted in a diverse catalog of hits accumulated by Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Selena Gomez, to name a few.PUBLIC DISPLAYS OF AFFECTION: THE ALBUM track-listing:ConversationCartierCrackLemonsAin't EasyTo Do ListHrs & HrsPlot TwistPlot Twist (Interlude)Time MachineButterfly EffectThe WordsPainAnotherNo SignalNo R&BIMUBaby Boo featuring Saweetie



