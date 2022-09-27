Michael Ball & Alfie Boe For Scala Radio Christmas Live





With more artists to be announced to this already spectacular line-up, fans are in for a treat. Listen to Scala New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scala Radio proudly presents the inaugural Scala Radio Christmas Live taking place at 3pm on the 27th November at The London Palladium. Hosted by Scala Radio presenter Penny Smith, the show is set to dazzle with the best of the West End alongside classical favourites.Announced as part of the star-studded line-up is Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, the ultimate musical duo known fondly as Ball & Boe who, following a series of sold-out shows across the UK, will bring their powerful voices and tongue-in-cheek charm to The London Palladium stage.Also joining Scala Radio's afternoon of live music is Oscar-winning composer Anne Dudley. As well as releasing acclaimed piano album Crossing the Bar earlier this year, Anne is well-known for her film and TV scores from The Full Monty to Poldark. Meanwhile star of the stage and screen, Luke Evans will wow audiences with favourite classics and more. Evans portrayed Gaston in Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast and released his debut album 'At Last' to widespread acclaim in 2019.Last but certainly not least is world-renowned classical chart-topping guitarist MILOŠ who has led the classical guitar revival over the past decade. Winning a clutch of awards including a Classical BRIT and playing sold out tours from the UK to Japan, he'll delight audiences once again at The London Palladium.Speaking about joining the line-up, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe said "We were delighted to be asked to take part in Scala Radio's biggest ever live event and can't wait to take to The London Palladium stage for what is set to be a brilliant festive afternoon of live music. Now where's our Christmas jumpers?!"With more artists to be announced to this already spectacular line-up, fans are in for a treat. Listen to Scala Radio on digital radio, app and smart speaker for further announcements. Tickets for the event are on sale now priced from £36.90 including booking fee and venue restoration Levy. Find out more at www.scalaradio.co.uk



