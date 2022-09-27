Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 27/09/2022

Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Announces 'Radio Songs' Album

Hot Songs Around The World

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
295 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
214 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
209 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
100 entries in 24 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
186 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
644 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
279 entries in 22 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
460 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BLUR drummer DAVE ROWNTREE is excited to announce details of his debut album, RADIO SONGS which will be released on January 20, 2023 via Cooking Vinyl.

Its announcement coincides with the release of a new single, "Devil's Island," his second from the debut record, and its opener too. The album was produced by Leo Abrahams (Brian Eno, Wild Beasts, Ghostpoet).
"I grew up in the UK in the 1970s and while there were definitely good points about the decade, I also remember how toxic it could be. The country was deeply divided, and racism and misogyny were the norm.

The economy was a basket case, and at one point we had to be bailed out by the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. However, listening to some people, you'd think it was a golden age to which we should yearn to return. This song is a note to self, to remind me how far we've come in forty years," Dave Rowntree said of "Devil's Island."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0103731 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014791488647461 secs