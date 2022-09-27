Christine & The Queens Presents Redcar Releases 'Rien Dire'





Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue), the beginning of angels, is due out on November 11th.

Christine, who prefers he/him pronouns, is working under the name Redcar, which appears to be a new alias or persona. Redcar has a new album called Redcar les adorables étoiles coming out this fall. He's already shared the Redcar single "Je te vois enfin," and now he's got a new one called "rien dire."



Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue) on stage:

Wed 9 November - Cirque d'Hiver, Paris

Thu 10 November - Cirque d'Hiver, Paris

tba - Royal Festival Hall, London New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Redcar shares his new single "rien dire", premiered by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue), the beginning of angels, is due out on November 11th.Christine, who prefers he/him pronouns, is working under the name Redcar, which appears to be a new alias or persona. Redcar has a new album called Redcar les adorables étoiles coming out this fall. He's already shared the Redcar single "Je te vois enfin," and now he's got a new one called "rien dire."Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue) on stage:Wed 9 November - Cirque d'Hiver, ParisThu 10 November - Cirque d'Hiver, Paristba - Royal Festival Hall, London



