News
Pop / Rock 27/09/2022

Christine & The Queens Presents Redcar Releases 'Rien Dire'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Redcar shares his new single "rien dire", premiered by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue), the beginning of angels, is due out on November 11th.
Christine, who prefers he/him pronouns, is working under the name Redcar, which appears to be a new alias or persona. Redcar has a new album called Redcar les adorables étoiles coming out this fall. He's already shared the Redcar single "Je te vois enfin," and now he's got a new one called "rien dire."

Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue) on stage:
Wed 9 November - Cirque d'Hiver, Paris
Thu 10 November - Cirque d'Hiver, Paris
tba - Royal Festival Hall, London






