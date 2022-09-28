Maroon 5 Announces New Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Park MGM



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 will headline a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM beginning Friday, March 24, 2023.Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, M5LV The Residency will be custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale starting Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. PT.Tickets for the following 16 M5LV The Residency performances can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/maroon5vegas, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:March 2023: 24, 25, 29 & 31April 2023: 1, 5, 7 & 8July 2023: 28 & 29August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 & 12 Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music's most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century's biggest acts. Since they released their debut album, Songs About Jane, to date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards and sold over 90 million in album sales and 550 million singles worldwide. Maroon 5 currently has the most Billion plus streamed songs by a group on Spotify, with seven, and have achieved three Diamond RIAA Certified records. They have sold over 7,500,000 tickets worldwide and next up, the band will close out their massive 2022 World Tour in Asia, notably selling out all three of their Dome Tour dates in Japan, totaling 120,000 tickets sold.



