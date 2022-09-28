Blackpink Lands First No 1 Album In US And Canada With History-Making "Born Pink"





In addition to conquering America, BORN PINK has been a chart phenomenon all around the world. BLACKPINK's sophomore set has also debuted at #1 in Canada and the U.K. making them the first K-pop girl group to debut at #1 with over 20,000 album equivalent units in its first week.



The release of BORN PINK was accompanied by the ferocious music video for their latest single "Shut Down,"which has already amassed more than 115 million views. It follows the unstoppable "Pink Venom," which topped the Billboard Global 200 and debuted at No.1 on Spotify's Global Top Songs Chart. The song's dazzling video also conquered YouTube, accruing over 90.4 million views within the first 24 hours.



BLACKPINK will kick off their world tour at the KSPO DOME in Seoul Olympic Park on October 15. The group will then visit the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore, among others, before landing in New Zealand on June 21, 2023.



BORN PINK TRACKLIST:

Pink Venom

Shut Down

Typa Girl

Yeah Yeah Yeah

Hard to Love

The Happiest Girl

Tally

Ready for Love



One of the most massively successful K-pop groups in music history, BLACKPINK have redefined the global pop landscape since first bursting onto the scene in 2016. Along with boasting the #1 most-subscribed artist channel on YouTube, the South Korean quartet has achieved such boundary-defying milestones as scoring the highest-charting album by a female group in over a decade and becoming the first K-pop girl group ever to perform at Coachella (the largest music festival in the U.S.). Comprised of JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA—all immensely charismatic vocalists, dancers, and fast-rising fashion icons—BLACKPINK began their meteoric rise with their 2016 debut "SQUARE ONE" and further proved their crossover power with "SQUARE UP" (a 2018 release that quickly cracked the Billboard 200).



