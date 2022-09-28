Death Cab For Cutie Adds Early-2023 US Run To Asphalt Meadows Headline Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, 8x GRAMMY Award-nominated rock band Death Cab for Cutie has announced additional US dates for their headline Asphalt Meadows tour. Set for January/February 2023, the new dates kick off January 27 in Louisville, KY, include stops in New Orleans, Austin, and Dallas, and culminate at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium on February 14.
Presales for these dates will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, September
28 at 10am local time and continue through Thursday, September
29 at 10pm local time. General on-sale begins Friday, September
30 at 10am local time. A portion of proceeds from artist presale tickets sold via the band's website will be donated to Seattle-based nonprofit Aurora
Commons. Early access to the artist presale and complete ticketing details can also be found at www.deathcabforcutie.com.
DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - ASPHALT MEADOWS TOUR:
SEPTEMBER
27 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^
29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met ^ - LOW TICKETS
30 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium =
OCTOBER
1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion ^ - LOW TICKETS
3 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater ^
4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy ^
6 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^
7 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit ^
8 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery ^
10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^
11 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic ^
13 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory ^
15 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music
Festival †
17 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren - SOLD OUT
18 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim # - SOLD OUT
19 - Santa
Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara
Bowl #
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre # - LOW TICKETS
22 - San Diego, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San Diego
# - SOLD OUT
23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater # - SOLD OUT
24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater #
26 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre % - SOLD OUT
27 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre % - SOLD OUT
JANUARY 2023
27 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall &
28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham &
29 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium &
31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live &
FEBRUARY 2023
2 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live &
3 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater &
4 - Little
Rock, AR - The Hall &
6 - Kansas City, MO - Midland
Theatre &
7 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom &
9 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater &
11 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum &
14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium &
MARCH 2023
1 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique *
2 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra *
5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Den Grå Hal *
6 - Stockholm, Sweden - Filadelfia *
7 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene *
9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle *
10 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 *
11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso *
12 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk *
14 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma *
15 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Atelier *
16 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel *
18 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City *
19 - Dublin, Ireland - Bord Gais Energy
Theatre *
21 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - 02 Institute
*
22 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Usher
Hall *
23 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Barrowland *
25 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo *
27 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Dome *
29 - London, United Kingdom - Royal Albert Hall *
† Festival Performance
^ w/ Special Guest Thao
= w/ Special Guest Real Estate
# w/ Special Guest Yo La Tengo
% w/ Special Guest Chong the Nomad
& w/ Special Guest Momma
* w/ Special Guest Slow Pulp.