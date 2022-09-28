Death Cab For Cutie Adds Early-2023 US Run To Asphalt Meadows Headline Tour





Presales for these dates will begin tomorrow, Wednesday,



DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - ASPHALT MEADOWS TOUR:



SEPTEMBER

27 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^

29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met ^ - LOW TICKETS

30 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium =



OCTOBER

1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion ^ - LOW TICKETS

3 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater ^

4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy ^

6 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

7 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit ^

8 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery ^

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^

11 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic ^

13 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory ^

15 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

17 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren - SOLD OUT

18 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim # - SOLD OUT

19 -

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre # - LOW TICKETS

22 - San Diego, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San

23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater # - SOLD OUT

24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater #

26 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre % - SOLD OUT

27 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre % - SOLD OUT



JANUARY 2023

27 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall &

28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham &

29 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium &

31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live &



FEBRUARY 2023

2 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live &

3 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater &

4 -

6 - Kansas City, MO -

7 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom &

9 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater &

11 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum &

14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium &



MARCH 2023

1 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique *

2 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra *

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Den Grå Hal *

6 - Stockholm, Sweden - Filadelfia *

7 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene *

9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle *

10 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 *

11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso *

12 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk *

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma *

15 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Atelier *

16 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel *

18 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City *

19 - Dublin, Ireland - Bord Gais

21 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - 02

22 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom -

23 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Barrowland *

25 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo *

27 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Dome *

29 - London, United Kingdom - Royal Albert Hall *

† Festival Performance

^ w/ Special Guest Thao

= w/ Special Guest Real Estate

# w/ Special Guest Yo La Tengo

% w/ Special Guest Chong the Nomad

& w/ Special Guest Momma

