Ives Electric Rleases "Raw" On September 30, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ives Electric is a singer, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist from London, UK. Working with major record labels and publishers alike, he has been involved in the music industry for many years.

He formed his first bands at a young age, began working and composing for publishers and record labels and became a regular in London's live music club scene where he is to be found ever since. With relatives living abroad, he spent some time in the USA where he got in touch with a variety of different musical genres, styles, venues and trends from underground punk clubs in Manhattan to the cutting rock sounds on Sunset Strip.

His musical style which blurs the lines between Indie Rock, Alternative, Post Punk and Dark Wave quickly attracted the attention of Radio, Press and online Media with its unique twist after the release of his debut single "Poetry" in the first quarter of 2022. Following a string of studio sessions including the prestigious Abbey Road Studios in London, "Poetry" was mastered by industry legend John Davis (Led Zeppelin, U2, Blur etc) at Metropolis Studios just like the upcoming Single "Raw".

"Raw" will be the second release, followed by another single as well as an LP & EP in the coming weeks and months.






