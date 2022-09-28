Andrew Salgado, 5 Weeks at number 1 Top 50 Hot Country Song Chart





Currently the new video is delivering 1,800 views per day. Not one to sit still his publishing company announced the release of another new single titled, "Learning How To Forget". Andrew remarks, "I can only begin to say that it's true what they say- do the things that need done and good things come to life. I spend a lot of time on the road and when I see fans in other towns come alive as well as hometown crowds, nothing tops that feeling. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Andrew Salgado is on the move. Even though he was fortunate enough to reach number one on Roots Music Reports and stay there for five weeks in a row he refuses to sit still. His new single found chart position due to the repeat spins reported each week driven by the exceptional country pop rhythm and lyrics on "Lipstick Stains On My T-Shirt". Match that up with Andrew's love of touring on the road and giving in studio interviews and performances and the radio positioning came to life.Andrew not only invested his travel time into making the scene at record stores such as Chief Records in Fort Worth and venues such as Corsicana Opry just south of Dallas. Additionally, he visited with radio show hosts along the tour route as well. The latest addition to his market support efforts can be found in his collaboration with Relaxing Blues Productions (RPB). RPB has over 400,000 subscribers on You Tube and together they produced an exceptional support mechanism.Currently the new video is delivering 1,800 views per day. Not one to sit still his publishing company announced the release of another new single titled, "Learning How To Forget". Andrew remarks, "I can only begin to say that it's true what they say- do the things that need done and good things come to life. I spend a lot of time on the road and when I see fans in other towns come alive as well as hometown crowds, nothing tops that feeling. America is full of a lot of good people and this industry is made up of them too. Without all of them what we have been witnessing coming to life would not be occurring. Thank you to the good Lord and all those that love country music."



