We Are Scientists Announce New Album & UK Tour!





'Lobes', out 20th January 2023 via 100% Records, will be the legendary New Yorkers' 8th official studio record. The album is expected to see the lovable and dynamic duo at their most playful and creatively free, continuing to open up the band's sound to more of Chris and Keith's own input on production. 'Lobes' is available to pre-order today here.



Supporting the new record, the band will be back on the road touring the UK and



The upcoming new album follows on from the weighty indie rock masterpiece of HUFFY in 2021, and whilst the origins of songs written for 'Lobes' began around the same time, the impression so far suggests they grew into an entirely different musical universe. The album's lead single 'Operator Error' is a promising first taste of the fresh direction expected on 'Lobes' and has already received praise in the UK from the likes of the BBC and NME - listen below.



Starting by introducing the curious album title, singer Keith Murray said: "Lobes is the name of a cereal of black spheres invented by Chris Cain (don't ask). Obviously, the record has little to do with breakfast, but I loved the associations that the word has with cerebral biology, and the evocation of sci-fi, and a sense of something both fundamentally human and utterly unknowable. The word "lobes" makes me think of the body horror films of

'Lobes' by



Show Lobes Tour Dates - UK &

19.02.2023 UK Manchester - Gorilla

20.02.2023 UK Belfast -

21.02.2023 IE Dublin - Whelan's

23.02.2023 UK Glasgow - Oran Mor

24.02.2023 UK Newcastle - Northumbria Uni

25.02.2023 UK Leeds - Wardrobe

26.02.2023 UK Bristol - Thekla

28.02.2023 UK Birmingham - O2

01.03.2023 UK Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

02.03.2023 UK Southampton - Engine Rooms

03.03.2023 UK London - KOKO

26.03.2023 FR Paris - Le Petit Bain

27.03.2023 NL Maastricht - Muziekgieterij

28.03.2023 BE Antwerp - Kavka

30.03.2023 NL Amsterdam - Paradiso Noord

31.03.2023 DE Cologne - Luxor

02.04.2023 DE Hamburg - Knust

03.04.2023 DE Berlin - Hole44

04.04.2023 DE Leipzig - WERK 2

05.04.2023 DE Nuremberg - Z-Bau

07.04.2023 CZ Prague - Futurum

08.04.2023 SK Bratislava - Nová Cvernovka

09.04.2023 AU Vienna - Flex

11.04.2023 DE Munich - Hansa 39

12.04.2023 DE Wiesbaden - Schlachthof (Kesselhaus)

14.04.2023 FR Lille - L'Aéronef Club New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot off the heels of dropping their fresh new indie pop hit 'Operator Error', We Are Scientists announce details for the new album 'Lobes' today, alongside over 25 UK and European live dates for early 2023.'Lobes', out 20th January 2023 via 100% Records, will be the legendary New Yorkers' 8th official studio record. The album is expected to see the lovable and dynamic duo at their most playful and creatively free, continuing to open up the band's sound to more of Chris and Keith's own input on production. 'Lobes' is available to pre-order today here.Supporting the new record, the band will be back on the road touring the UK and Europe extensively throughout February, March and April 2023. New dates announced today for the 'Show Lobes' tour include a London headline show at the recently relaunched KOKO in Camden on 3rd March, and round off a run of 11 dates around the UK and Ireland. Limited pre-sale tickets will be available this Wednesday 28th September to UK fans who have pre-ordered the album, before going on general sale Friday 30th September.The upcoming new album follows on from the weighty indie rock masterpiece of HUFFY in 2021, and whilst the origins of songs written for 'Lobes' began around the same time, the impression so far suggests they grew into an entirely different musical universe. The album's lead single 'Operator Error' is a promising first taste of the fresh direction expected on 'Lobes' and has already received praise in the UK from the likes of the BBC and NME - listen below.Starting by introducing the curious album title, singer Keith Murray said: "Lobes is the name of a cereal of black spheres invented by Chris Cain (don't ask). Obviously, the record has little to do with breakfast, but I loved the associations that the word has with cerebral biology, and the evocation of sci-fi, and a sense of something both fundamentally human and utterly unknowable. The word "lobes" makes me think of the body horror films of David Cronenberg, but also of the chatty comedies of manners of Whit Stillman. I really love the reaction it evokes in people: everybody knows the word "lobes," but for whatever reason, being challenged to define it consistently scares them, or angers them, or makes them laugh, or makes them tell me to "shut up." What a great reaction to such a benign word. It's also pretty fun to say. Lobes."'Lobes' by We Are Scientists is due out 20th January 2023 via 100% Records.Show Lobes Tour Dates - UK & Europe 2023:19.02.2023 UK Manchester - Gorilla20.02.2023 UK Belfast - Limelight 21.02.2023 IE Dublin - Whelan's23.02.2023 UK Glasgow - Oran Mor24.02.2023 UK Newcastle - Northumbria Uni25.02.2023 UK Leeds - Wardrobe26.02.2023 UK Bristol - Thekla28.02.2023 UK Birmingham - O2 Institute 01.03.2023 UK Nottingham - Rescue Rooms02.03.2023 UK Southampton - Engine Rooms03.03.2023 UK London - KOKO26.03.2023 FR Paris - Le Petit Bain27.03.2023 NL Maastricht - Muziekgieterij28.03.2023 BE Antwerp - Kavka30.03.2023 NL Amsterdam - Paradiso Noord31.03.2023 DE Cologne - Luxor02.04.2023 DE Hamburg - Knust03.04.2023 DE Berlin - Hole4404.04.2023 DE Leipzig - WERK 205.04.2023 DE Nuremberg - Z-Bau07.04.2023 CZ Prague - Futurum08.04.2023 SK Bratislava - Nová Cvernovka09.04.2023 AU Vienna - Flex11.04.2023 DE Munich - Hansa 3912.04.2023 DE Wiesbaden - Schlachthof (Kesselhaus)14.04.2023 FR Lille - L'Aéronef Club



