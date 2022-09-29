We Are Scientists Announce New Album & UK Tour!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Hot off the heels of dropping their fresh new indie pop hit 'Operator Error', We Are Scientists
announce details for the new album 'Lobes' today, alongside over 25 UK and European live dates for early 2023.
'Lobes', out 20th January 2023 via 100% Records, will be the legendary New Yorkers' 8th official studio record. The album is expected to see the lovable and dynamic duo at their most playful and creatively free, continuing to open up the band's sound to more of Chris and Keith's own input on production. 'Lobes' is available to pre-order today here.
Supporting the new record, the band will be back on the road touring the UK and Europe
extensively throughout February, March and April 2023. New dates announced today for the 'Show Lobes' tour include a London headline show at the recently relaunched KOKO in Camden on 3rd March, and round off a run of 11 dates around the UK and Ireland. Limited pre-sale tickets will be available this Wednesday 28th September
to UK fans who have pre-ordered the album, before going on general sale Friday 30th September.
The upcoming new album follows on from the weighty indie rock masterpiece of HUFFY in 2021, and whilst the origins of songs written for 'Lobes' began around the same time, the impression so far suggests they grew into an entirely different musical universe. The album's lead single 'Operator Error' is a promising first taste of the fresh direction expected on 'Lobes' and has already received praise in the UK from the likes of the BBC and NME - listen below.
Starting by introducing the curious album title, singer Keith Murray said: "Lobes is the name of a cereal of black spheres invented by Chris Cain (don't ask). Obviously, the record has little to do with breakfast, but I loved the associations that the word has with cerebral biology, and the evocation of sci-fi, and a sense of something both fundamentally human and utterly unknowable. The word "lobes" makes me think of the body horror films of David
Cronenberg, but also of the chatty comedies of manners of Whit Stillman. I really love the reaction it evokes in people: everybody knows the word "lobes," but for whatever reason, being challenged to define it consistently scares them, or angers them, or makes them laugh, or makes them tell me to "shut up." What a great reaction to such a benign word. It's also pretty fun to say. Lobes."
'Lobes' by We Are Scientists
is due out 20th January 2023 via 100% Records.
Show Lobes Tour Dates - UK & Europe
2023:
19.02.2023 UK Manchester - Gorilla
20.02.2023 UK Belfast - Limelight
2
21.02.2023 IE Dublin - Whelan's
23.02.2023 UK Glasgow - Oran Mor
24.02.2023 UK Newcastle - Northumbria Uni
25.02.2023 UK Leeds - Wardrobe
26.02.2023 UK Bristol - Thekla
28.02.2023 UK Birmingham - O2 Institute
2
01.03.2023 UK Nottingham - Rescue Rooms
02.03.2023 UK Southampton - Engine Rooms
03.03.2023 UK London - KOKO
26.03.2023 FR Paris - Le Petit Bain
27.03.2023 NL Maastricht - Muziekgieterij
28.03.2023 BE Antwerp - Kavka
30.03.2023 NL Amsterdam - Paradiso Noord
31.03.2023 DE Cologne - Luxor
02.04.2023 DE Hamburg - Knust
03.04.2023 DE Berlin - Hole44
04.04.2023 DE Leipzig - WERK 2
05.04.2023 DE Nuremberg - Z-Bau
07.04.2023 CZ Prague - Futurum
08.04.2023 SK Bratislava - Nová Cvernovka
09.04.2023 AU Vienna - Flex
11.04.2023 DE Munich - Hansa 39
12.04.2023 DE Wiesbaden - Schlachthof (Kesselhaus)
14.04.2023 FR Lille - L'Aéronef Club