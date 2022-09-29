'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Dies

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Coolio, the '90s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like "Gangsta's Paradise
" and "Fantastic Voyage," has died, his friend and manager Jarez
Posey told reporters. He was 59.
Posey said Coolio
died in the afternoon hours local time in Los Angles on Wednesday. Details on the circumstances were not immediately available.
Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that firefighters and paramedics responded to a call on the 2900 block of South Chesapeake Ave. at 4 p.m. local time for reports of a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male and performed "resuscitation efforts for approximately 45 minutes."
The patient "was determined dead just before 5:00 p.m.," Scott said.
"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon," a statement provided to media from Coolio's talent manager Sheila
Finegan said.
"He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."
Biography:
Artis Leon Ivey Jr. (August 1, 1963 - September
28, 2022), known professionally as Coolio, was an American rapper, record producer, and actor. Coolio
achieved mainstream success in the mid-to-late 1990s with his albums It Takes a Thief (1994), Gangsta's Paradise (1995), and My Soul (1997). He was best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single "Gangsta's Paradise
", as well as other singles "Fantastic Voyage" (1994), "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" (1996), and "C U When U Get There
" (1997).
He was also known for having provided the opening track "Aw, Here It Goes!" for the 1996 Nickelodeon television series Kenan & Kel. Since 1996, Coolio
released albums independently and also became a chef and therein created a web series titled Cookin' with Coolio
and released a cookbook. Ivey originally rose to fame as a member of the Gangsta rap group WC and the Maad Circle alongside WC and his brother, Crazy Toones.
Artis Leon Ivey Jr. was born August 1, 1963 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Compton, California. After attending Compton Community College, he worked in jobs such as volunteer firefighting and security at Los Angeles International Airport, before becoming a rapper.
Coolio
recorded his first single in 1987, titled "Whatcha Gonna Do?". He also recorded "What Makes You Dance (Force Groove)" with Nu-Skool in 1988. Coolio
made connections in the L.A. rap scene, and in 1991, ended up joining the group WC and the Maad Circle, led by rapper WC. He is a credited co-contributor on the group's debut album Ain't a Damn Thang Changed, including on the single "Dress Code
".
In 1994, Coolio
signed to Tommy Boy Records and released his debut solo album It Takes a Thief. The lead single "Fantastic Voyage" received heavy rotation on MTV and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Fantastic Voyage" would become one of the biggest rap singles of the year. Other minor hits from the album include "County Line" and "I Remember
". It Takes a Thief peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, becoming certified Platinum. The album received praise for bringing a humorous and lighthearted perspective to often violent and profane themes of typical gangsta rap.
In 1995, Coolio
released "Gangsta's Paradise
", featuring R&B singer L.V., for the film Dangerous Minds. It became one of the most successful rap songs of all time, topping on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It was the No. 1 single of 1995 in the United States for all genres and was a global hit topping the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Austria, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand charts. "Gangsta's Paradise
" was the second-best-selling single of 1995 in the U.K. The song also created a controversy when Coolio
claimed that comedy musician "Weird Al" Yankovic had not asked for permission to make his parody of "Gangsta's Paradise
", titled "Amish Paradise". At the 1996 Grammy Awards, the song won Coolio
a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.
Originally "Gangsta's Paradise
" was not meant to be included on one of Coolio's studio albums, but its success led to Coolio
not only putting it on his next album but also making it the title track. The title track interpolates the chorus and music of the song "Pastime Paradise" by Stevie Wonder, which was recorded nearly 20 years earlier on Wonder's album Songs in the Key of Life. The album Gangsta's Paradise was released in 1995 and was certified two times Platinum by the RIAA and sold more than two million copies globally.
The album contains two other major hits in "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" and "Too Hot" with J. T. Taylor of Kool & the Gang doing the chorus. Despite no longer being an official member of the group, Coolio
appears on the second WC and the Maad Circle album Curb Servin' on the song "In a Twist". In 1996, Coolio
had another top 40 hit with the song "It's All the Way Live (Now)" from the soundtrack to the movie Eddie. He is also featured on the song "Hit 'em High" from the soundtrack to the 1996 film Space Jam with B-Real, Method Man, LL Cool J, and Busta Rhymes.
In 2014, the band Falling in Reverse did a cover of "Gangsta's Paradise
" for "Punk Goes 90's", with Coolio
making a cameo in the music video.
In 1996, Coolio
appeared on the Red Hot Organization's compilation CD America
Is Dying Slowly, alongside Biz Markie, Wu-Tang Clan, and Fat Joe, among many other prominent hip-hop artists. The CD meant to raise awareness of the AIDS epidemic among African American men. That same year, he recorded the music video "Aw, Here It Goes!" for the opening sequence of the Nickelodeon television series Kenan & Kel, which ran for four seasons.
Coolio's third solo album, My Soul, came out in 1997. Although it contains the major hit "C U When U Get There
" and the album went platinum, it failed to reach the success of his previous two albums. Coolio
was subsequently dropped from the Tommy Boy Records label. Since then, 2001's Coolio.com, 2003's El Cool Magnifico, 2006's The Return of the Gangsta, and 2008's Steal Hear, 2009's From the Bottom 2 the Top, and 2017's Long Live the Thief have not charted on any Billboard chart. He did have a minor hit in the UK in 2006 with "Gangsta Walk" (featuring Snoop Dogg), which peaked at No. 67 on the UK singles chart.
While touring with hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse, Coolio
received a tattoo as an homage to the group's fanbase, reading "Jugalo Cool" [sic]. He stated that the misspelling was intentional. Coolio
performed at the Gathering of the Juggalos.
Coolio
is featured on an international collaboration track called 'Fuck the DJ' by UK rapper Blacklisted MC also featuring Bizarre
of D12, Adil Omar (from Pakistan), and Uzimon (from Bermuda). The song premiered on music website Noisey from Vice in October 2014.
In 2004, Coolio
appeared as a contestant on Comeback - Die große Chance (translated in English as Comeback: The Big Chance), a German talent show featuring artists looking for a comeback.
In 2009, Coolio
appeared as a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother. He later went to appear on Ultimate Big Brother
in 2010, where he decided it was best to leave the house after numerous confrontations with Nadia Almada and others in the house. In January 2012, he was one of eight celebrities participating in the Food Network reality television series Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off, where he represented the Music
Saves Lives Organization. He also guest starred as himself on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
Coolio
is featured on the March 5, 2013, episode of the ABC reality program Wife Swap, but his then-girlfriend left him after the program was taped. On June 30, 2013, he appeared alongside comedian Jenny Eclair and Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden on the UK game show Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, where he came in second. Also on June 30, Coolio
voiced a wax figure of himself on Gravity Falls. He also appears on "Homie-Work", a 1998 episode of The Nanny, in which he portrays a nerdy man, a "gift wrapper", transformed by the Jewish nanny into a "Rapper
" for Maxwell
Sheffield's new rap musical.
In July 2016, Coolio
performed on ABC's Greatest Hits.
Coolio
guest starred on a 2014 episode of the Adult Swim show Black
Jesus titled "Gangsta's Paradise
".
In 2019, he appeared on Irish rap group Versatile's track "Escape Wagon". He later featured on their 2021 album, Fuck Versatile, on the track "Coolio Interlude".
Coolio
and jazz saxophonist Jarez
were enlisted in July 2008 as spokespersons by the group Environmental Justice
and Climate Change to educate students at historically black colleges and universities about global warming. Coolio
was a spokesperson for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. He said that he and his children are asthma sufferers. As a child, he was taken to the hospital several times due to asthma complications.
Coolio
was the running mate for pornographic actress Cherie
DeVille's Democratic presidential run in 2020.
In 1998, a court in Böblingen near Stuttgart sentenced Coolio
to six months' probation and fined him $17,000 after convicting him of being an accessory to robbery and causing bodily injury.
In 2016, Coolio
and members of his crew were arrested for having a loaded firearm inside of a bookbag at Los Angeles International Airport. The bag was flagged by the Transportation Security Administration as the group attempted to pass through a security checkpoint. One of his bodyguards claimed ownership of the bag, but witnesses stated that it belonged to Coolio
himself. Coolio
was sentenced to three years of probation and 45 days of community service.
In 2017, Coolio
was denied entry into Singapore upon landing at Changi International Airport. Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority declined to comment on the reason for the denial, citing reasons of confidentiality. Coolio
had been traveling from Beijing to Singapore to perform at a Formula
One concert event.
Coolio
had six children. He married Josefa Salinas in 1996, and they divorced in 2000.
While at a friend's house on September
28, 2022, Coolio
was discovered unresponsive on a bathroom floor. First responders pronounced him dead on their arrival. Police
have opened an investigation into his death, though foul play is not suspected, and Coolio's manager stated he appeared to have suffered a heart attack.
Discography:
- Ain't a Damn Thang Changed with WC and the Maad Circle (1991)
- It Takes a Thief (1994)
- Gangsta's Paradise (1995)
- My Soul (1997)
- Coolio.com (2001)
- El Cool Magnifico (2002)
- The Return of the Gangsta (2006)
- Steal Hear (2008)
- From the Bottom 2 the Top (2009)