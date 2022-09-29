|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Caitlin Finnie Releases Debut Album 'So This Is Love'
Hot Songs Around The World
As It Was
Harry Styles
643 entries in 28 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
208 entries in 22 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
214 entries in 16 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
278 entries in 22 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
294 entries in 23 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
99 entries in 24 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
185 entries in 21 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
460 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Two Versions Of The Rolling Stones' "Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?" 1966 Music Video Get First Official Online Release
Lil Baby Drops New Single "The World Is Yours To Take," To Be Featured On Official FIFA World Cup Soundtrack
Historic JUNO Award Winner Savannah Re Releases Sophomore EP 'No Weapons' Including New Single "WTF" And "Last One" Ft. Dylan Sinclair