Fitz And The Tantrums Announce New Album 'Let Yourself Free'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-Platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums have announced their brand new studio album Let Yourself Free will arrive on November 11 via Elektra Records. To herald the announcement, the band has also unveiled their infectious new single "Moneymaker". The song is available to stream and download beginning today.
"We are so excited for the world to hear our fifth studio album!" shares frontman Michal
"Fitz" Fitzpatrick. "For this record we really wanted to pull from our earliest influences and bring the through line of this band full circle. Tracks like 'Silver Platter' and 'Steppin' On Me' really are a nod to our first album Pickin' up the Pieces, while tracks like 'Moneymaker' take that influence and blast it into the future!"
Fitz and The Tantrums have also announced they will embark on the Let Yourself Free Tour this winter. The 17-city trek will kick off on January 21 in Portland, OR, visit major markets across the US, and wrap on February 16 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Special guest BabyJake will provide support. Tickets will be available to the public beginning this Friday, September
30 at 10:00am local time.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the Let Yourself Free Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September
28 at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT until Thursday, September
29 at 10:00 PM local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Fitz and The Tantrums previewed Let Yourself Free with the June release of the album's hit lead single "Sway". The song and its vibrant official music video arrived to critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, and more. Last month, the band delivered the song's network television debut performance on ABC's Good Morning America.
This afternoon, Fitz and The Tantrums will return to network television to deliver a special performance of "Sway" on The Kelly
Clarkson Show. Tune in to NBC to catch the performance (check local listings).
Let Yourself Free follows Fitz and The Tantrums' 2019 album All the Feels, which featured the top 10 hit "I Just Wanna Shine" and was supported by national television appearances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, and Live with Kelly
and Ryan. In 2021, Fitz and The Tantrums' frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick released his first-ever solo album Head Up High under the moniker FITZ. FITZ performed the album's infectious title track on The Ellen
DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show with James
Corden, and Good Morning America.
Let Yourself Free Tour Dates
January 21st, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
January 22nd, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
January 24th, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
January 25th, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
January 27th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
January 28th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort
January 31st, 2023 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
February 2nd, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater
February 3rd, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
February 4th, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
February 6th, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
February 8th, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
February 10th, 2023 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
February 11th 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
February 13th, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
February 14th, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
February 16th, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room