The New Single From The Last Of The Fallen Angels: 'One Mistake'

Conrad is based in Newcastle.
Pete is from Derbyshire and is a solo artist and singer with Giant Silent World.
He and Conrad met online and, with a shared passion for 80's beat driven indie, put their head to gather to create a song.
"One Mistake" is the result! Produced by long term collaborator Simon
Ellis (Spice Girls, S Club
7, Westlife).
A promo video is being shot by Art Mouse from Mouses.
The Last of the Fallen Angels is the collaboration project of Newcastle based explorer Conrad McQueen with producer Simon
Ellis (Spice Girls, S Club
7). Their dream pop / trip hop tunes have been described as like "Nellee Hooper, Bjork
and Massive
Attack had a beautiful baby"
High profile collaborators have included Peter
Hook (New Order), Rowetta (Happy Mondays), Brinsley Forde (Aswad) and Beccy Owen.
Also singers from Sweden to USA to Ireland and Manchester.
Local vocal regulars include Victoria
Owsnett, MARQelectronica and Hannah
Robinson.
Last November LOTFA released the CD only album "Radio Babylon" with all sales going to Crisis NE supporting Musicians Against Homelessness.
The Butterfly Effect
label released "Ivory Tower
" ft Tara Tine on limited edition 7 inch vinyl. It sold out on preorders.
LOTFA have regularly featured on BBC Introducing in the North East.
Live gigs have included Bobiks, an HMV instore and opening the Butterfly Effect
Festival this year.
The Last of the Fallen Angels is very much a multi media project with videos playing an integral part to the music.
