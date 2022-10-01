Christina Aguilera Presents 'La Luz,' The Final Chapter Of Aguilera





sml.lnk.to/LaLuz New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Christina Aguilera releases the final chapter of her AGUILERA project, La Luz. The third EP features a moving spoken-word intro and an all-new track "No Es Que Te Extrañe" along with the official music video, co-directed by Aguilera herself.This emotionally charged power ballad marks the end to her deeply personal and captivating AGUILERA album, showcasing her like never before. Fans from every corner of the world will be entranced by the meaning and message behind the EP. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is now available on all platforms.Aguilera's vocal prowess and emotional depth are on full display in this deeply moving power ballad. The first act of the song is a tender ballad complete with acoustic guitar accompaniment, which is brilliantly juxtaposed with an intense and entrancing second act characterized by a heightened ferocity and quickened tempo.Co-directed by Mike Ho and Aguilera and produced by Colin Randall, the music video depicts human brokenness and the power of the human spirit in vivid ways. Adding to the project's intimacy, the video portrays a young Aguilera as she witnesses her father's abuse of her mother. The video begins with an introspective moment as Aguilera looks in on her past through a window, followed by a scene on a mountainside out in the desert seemingly removed from the chaos. The tension builds as she stands out in the yard in the middle of burning furniture, representing an emotional purge.AGUILERA has been transformative for Aguilera both personally and professionally. She recently received seven Latin GRAMMY® Award nominations including "Record Of The Year" for " Pa Mis Muchachas " with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso. She also received nominations for "Album Of The Year" for "AGUILERA," " Song Of The Year " and "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album," among other nominations.sml.lnk.to/LaLuz



