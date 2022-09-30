Muse Announces 'Will Of The People' North American Tour - The Tour Features Special Guest Evanescence

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On top of the global chart success of their ninth studio album Will Of The People, multi-platinum and Grammy Award winning rock band Muse have announced their North American tour for Spring
2023.
Widely recognized as one of the best live bands in the world, Muse Will Of The People world tour will be no exception. The North American arena tour will kick off in Chicago, running its two month course throughout multiple cities including stops in Minneapolis, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, and more. The tour features special guest Evanescence.
Muse are Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard
and Chris Wolstenholme. Since forming in 1994, Muse have released nine studio albums, selling over 30 million units worldwide. Their latest album 'Will of the People" debuted at #1 in multiple territories including, UK (their 7th consecutive #1) , Austria, France, Finland, Italy and Switzerland. Their previous album, 'Simulation Theory', debuted at #1 in multiple territories and followed their 2015 album, 'Drones', which went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, the band's second.
Muse have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music
Award, five MTV Europe Music
Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards and seven Q Awards, amongst others. Tickets for Muse presale begin Tuesday, October 4 at 10am local. Fans can register now here. General tickets go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10AM local time.
MUSE WILL OF THE PEOPLE 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:
February 25, 2023 // Chicago, IL // United Center
February 26, 2023 // Minneapolis, MN // Target Center
February 28, 2023 // Austin, TX // Moody Center
March 2, 2023 // Houston, TX // Toyota Center
March 3, 2023 // Fort Worth, TX // Dickies Arena
March 7, 2023 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena
March 9, 2023 // Toronto, ON // Scotiabank Arena
March 11, 2023 // Quebec City, QB // Videotron Centre
March 14, 2023 // Montreal, QB // Bell Centre
March 17, 2023 // New York City, NY // Madison Square
Garden
March 19, 2023 // Philadelphia, PA // Wells Fargo Center
April 2, 2023 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena
April 4, 2023 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena
April 6, 2023 // Los Angeles, CA// Crypto . com Arena
April 8, 2023 // Las Vegas, NV // T-Mobile Arena
April 10, 2023 // San Diego, CA // Pechanga Arena
San Diego
April 12, 2023 // Anaheim, CA // Honda Center
April 16, 2023 // Portland, OR // Moda Center
April 18, 2023 // Seattle, WA // Climate Pledge Arena
April 20, 2023 // Salt Lake City, UT// Vivint Arena