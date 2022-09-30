Shawn Mendes Shares New Single 'Heartbeat' From 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'





15. Crocodile Rock - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Shawn Mendes has shared his new song "Heartbeat," the first single off the soundtrack for his upcoming family film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Both the movie and the soundtrack arrive Oct. 7.Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, starring Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Shawn Mendes, is a live-action/CGI musical comedy that brings this beloved character to a new, global audience.When the Primm family (Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle - a singing crocodile (Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle's existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must band together with Lyle's charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there's nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will feature original songs performed by Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, and Constance Wu, written by the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Joining Pasek and Paul in writing original songs for the film are Mendes, Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé. Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the screenplay is by Will Davies. The film is produced by Hutch Parker and executive produced by Kevin K. Vafi, Dan Wilson, Robert J. Dohrmann, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Tarak Ben Ammar and Andy Mitchell. The Sony Pictures film will release in the US on October 7, 2022.Here's the album track list:1. Top Of The World - Shawn Mendes (2:51)2. I Like It Like That - Pete Rodriguez (4:27)3. Take A Look At Us Now - Javier Bardem & Shawn Mendes (3:17)4. Heartbeat - Shawn Mendes (2:20)5. Bye Bye Bye - Claire Rosinkranz (3:01)6. Sir Duke Stevie Wonder (3:54)7. Rip Up The Recipe - Shawn Mendes & Constance Wu (3:29)8. We Made It - Anthony Ramos (2:54)9. Steppin' Out - The Gap Band (4:26)10. Take A Look At Us Now (Reprise) - Javier Bardem & Shawn Mendes (0:44)11. Express Yourself - Charles Wright, The Watts 103th Street Rhythm Band (0:53)12. Take A Look At Us Now (Lyle Reprise) - Shawn Mendes (1:13)13. Carried Away - Shawn Mendes (3:46)14. Take A Look At Us Now (Finale) - Shawn Mendes, Winslow Fegley & Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Ensemble (2:48)15. Crocodile Rock - Elton John (3:57)



