Kid Cudi Unveils 10th Studio Album & Netflix Project "Entergalactic"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor and director Kid Cudi
proudly presents his anxiously awaited tenth full-length album and one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, Entergalactic. Delivering his most layered and leveled-up vision to date, it arrives in tandem with the companion NETFLIX project Entergalactic - streaming now.
Last week, he paved the way for the album with "Willing To Trust" with Ty Dolla $ign. Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign
delivered a showstopping performance of the track on NBC's Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Entergalactic also notably boasts further collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, and Don Toliver.
Cudi commented, "Entergalactic is everything I've always wanted to do, create a long-form visual companion to an album. It all started with the music which helped bring this storyline and these characters to life. Entergalactic is unlike anything I've ever done, certainly my most ambitious project to date; I can't wait for you to finally experience it."
Cudi also serves as an executive producer on Entergalactic alongside Kenya
Barris, through their respective production companies Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society.
TRACKLISTING:
Entergalactic Theme
New Mode
Do What I Want
Angel
Ignite The Love
In Love
Willing To Trust
Ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Can't Believe It Ft. 2 Chainz
Livin' My Truth
Maybe So
Can't Shake Her Ft. Ty Dolla $ign
She's Lookin' For Me
My Drug
Somewhere To Fly Ft. Don Toliver
Bonus Sauce: Burrow Ft. Don Toliver, Steve Aoki
and Dot Da Genius
"To The Moon
" Tour 2022 (remaining dates)
Tue Oct 17, 2022 - Tokyo, Japan
Sat Nov 12, 2022 - Berlin, Germany
Sun Nov 13, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Tue Nov 15, 2022 - London, UK
Thu Nov 17, 2022 - Brussels, Belgium
Sun Nov 20, 2022 - Paris, France
Tue Nov 22, 2022 - Milan, Italy
Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Kenya
Barris join forces to present the television event Entergalactic, an original, immersive, animated story about a young artist named Jabari - voiced by Mescudi - as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbour, photographer it-girl, Meadow - voiced by Jessica
Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York. Alongside Mescudi and Williams, Entergalactic boasts an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura
Harrier, Vanessa
Hudgens, Christopher
Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden
Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.