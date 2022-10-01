Bruce Willis Sells Deepfake Likeness Rights So His 'Twin' Can Star In Future Movies

[Update, 2/Oct/2022] Since this article was published, Bruce Willis issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter denying the claim that he sold his likeness for the use of deepfake appearances. The statement clarifies that the legendary actor "has no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company." Additionally, Deepcake confirmed to the trade that Willis’ digital-likeness rights cannot be sold since they belong to him by default. The company further explained that their work with Willis was done through his representation at CAA.



An Action-Packed Career

Actor Bruce Willis has become the first Hollywood star in history to sell his likeness so deepfake technology will allow him to continue appearing in films.As reported by The Telegraph, Willis allowed Deepcake, which makes what is described as "digital twins," to use his face in a phone ad. Willis said in a statement, "I liked the precision with which my character turned out. It's a mini-movie in my usual action-comedy genre. For me, it is a great opportunity to go back in time." He added, "With the advent of modern technology, even when I was on another continent, I was able to communicate, work and participate in the filming. It's a very new and interesting experience, and I thank our entire team."Earlier this year, Willis announced he would be stepping away from acting following a career spanning over 40 years, due to aphasia, which he was recently diagnosed with. The condition affects controls language expression and comprehension over time. At the time, his family wrote on social media, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."Willis began his acting career back in 1980 in an uncredited role in The First Deadly Sin. His breakout role in film came in 1987 film Blind Date, in which he played Walter Davis opposite Kim Basinger. His career eventually led to Die Hard, the first in what would become a franchise spanning five films.Over the course of his career, Willis has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and three Emmy Awards, winning one Golden Globe for Moonlighting and two Emmys-- one for Moonlighting and one for a famous string of guest appearances on Friends.




