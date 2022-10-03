Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 03/10/2022

Italian Producer And DJ Piero Brunetti Gets To You With A New Release Titled "Lightness Of Being"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Italian producer and dj Piero Brunetti gets to you with a new release titled "Lightness of Being".
This fresh House jam will tickle you with a strong groovy attitude and a warm and lively bassline, a perfect combination to make you move your head.
"Lightness of Being" will be the perfect track to inject some energy into your dj set, so don't miss it in your digital selection!

Out on October the 10th on pbmusic.






