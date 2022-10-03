Renee Rapp Drops Intimate New Single "Don't Tell My Mom"





Reneé Rapp knew was born to perform ever since she was a child. Even in her earliest memories, her love of music was always present. "I couldn't sit still in the car unless there was music," she says. "Otherwise, I would cry the entire time." The North Carolina native began harnessing her natural creativity by writing and recording songs when she was just a teenager. Eventually, her career took off when she landed the coveted role of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-hyphenate Reneé Rapp returns with emotional new single "Don't Tell My Mom" released via Interscope Records/Universal Music. On the track, Reneé masterfully turns pain into beauty as she touches on familial relationships — namely the emotions a daughter hides from her mother. The intimate track is yet another showcase of the pure talent that Reneé possesses both in her vocal range and her ability to connect with listeners through her vulnerability.

On "Don't Tell My Mom," Rapp opens up about not wanting to communicate with her family when things are spinning out of control. "When I was young, my problems were problems," she sings over sophisticated mid-tempo production. "Now I don't wanna cause trouble at all." The multi-hyphenate pulls the vocal trigger on the soaring chorus: "So don't tell my mom, I'm falling apart / she hurts when I hurt, my scars are her scars." The mesmerizing track was produced by Cirkut (Rihanna, Maroon 5, Britney Spears, The Weeknd) and co-written by UPSAHL (Dua Lipa, Madison Beer), Riley and Connor Donough (Joji) and Henry Walter.

"Don't Tell My Mom" arrives quickly on the heels of "In the Kitchen" and "Tattoos," Rapp's major-label debut single, which has already amassed nearly 14 million combined streams. The breakout star also shared a stripped-down performance video of "Tattoos" filmed at her home. The intimate, passionate rendition offers fans a sense of the power and presence Rapp brings every time she takes to the stage.

Throughout her career, Rapp has displayed an undeniable skill for captivating audiences with vibrant performances and unbridled energy. Outside of music, she stars in the HBO Max series from Mindy Kaling entitled The Sex Lives of College Girls. It's a role that calls for innate comedic timing and breathtaking dramatic prowess, which comes through on "Don't Tell My Mom."

Reneé Rapp knew was born to perform ever since she was a child. Even in her earliest memories, her love of music was always present. "I couldn't sit still in the car unless there was music," she says. "Otherwise, I would cry the entire time." The North Carolina native began harnessing her natural creativity by writing and recording songs when she was just a teenager. Eventually, her career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway. Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise—from the likes of W, Harper's Bazaar, and The Hollywood Report for her performance as "Leighton" on the HBO Max series "The Sex Lives of College Girls" written by Mindy Kaling. Now, more empowered than ever, Rapp turns her attention back to music, where sharing threadbare insecurities on "Tattoos" is just the beginning. "I was called 'crazy' a lot growing up because I didn't know what was going on with me," she says. "As I got older and started going to therapy, I reclaimed the word in a way that feels good to me." In this song and in the rest of her music to come Rapp leans into a uniquely bold showcase of vulnerability to connect with her ever-growing fandom. Eager to continue to share her emotions with the world, Reneé has much more music on the way under her recent signing to Interscope Records.




