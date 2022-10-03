Hauser Shares New Music Video For "Besame Mucho"





November 14, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) International crossover artist HAUSER shares the romantic and picturesque music video for the Mexican standard "Bésame Mucho"from his Billboard chart-topping new full-length album THE PLAYER, which is out now via Sony Music Masterworks - listen here. The music video, which was inspired by HAUSER's love of James Bond movies, was filmed in a striking black and white that evokes a mystique appeal comparable to that of other 1960s film classics like To Russia with Love and Last Year at Marienbad. The plot follows HAUSER caught amidst a night of flirtation that leads to a comical movie script ending.One of the most beloved songs in the history of Latin music, Consuelo Velázquez's bolero smash has seen reinterpretations from such eclectic artists as Diana Krall, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Cesária Évora and Andrea Bocelli. In keeping with the untamed imagination of THE PLAYER, HAUSER chose to slow the track's tempo and deliver a darkly seductive rendition in the style of '60s spy music. "Because it's one of the most famous songs from the Latin world it felt important to take it in a whole new direction, so we went with a James Bond vibe that sounds a bit dangerous," says HAUSER.THE PLAYER, which features an accompaniment from the Czech National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Mercurio, skillfully merges modern-day hits with timeless classics in custom HAUSER style. The genre-bending artist has found a deep appreciation for Old Hollywood and classic rock-n-roll greats like Elvis and Dean Martin, who have inspired much of his new style. On the new record, HAUSER follows in the footsteps of his heroes, taking the stage as a cross-generational legend in his own right.Revered globally for his captivating live performance, HAUSER has already hit the stage in over 40 countries across the planet (including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performed alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Elton John. He's even performed at the Vatican and appeared on a wide range of TV shows, including The Bachelorette, Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español, as well as sports broadcasts like the NFL and UEFA.HAUSER just announced dates for the REBEL WITH A CELLO TOUR, which will be his first-ever solo tour, with shows set in France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, the United Kingdom and more. Known for his captivating live performances, HAUSER now looks forward to bringing THE PLAYER's songs to life in his forthcoming solo tours. "My vision for the first part of the show is to keep it more classical, and then for the second half the band and brass section will join me and we'll get everybody up and dancing," he says. "These songs are beloved by so many people, and I'm excited to share them in a way that no one's ever heard before—I can't wait to spread their joy, love and energy all around the globe." For more information on HAUSER and concert tickets visit hauserofficial.com.THE PLAYER Album Tracklist:1. Sway2. Livin' la Vida Loca3. La Isla Bonita4. Bésame Mucho5. Quando, Quando, Quando6. Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White7. Señorita8. Obsesión9. Quizás, Quizás, Quizás (feat. Caroline Campbell)10. Historia de un Amor11. Let's Get Loud12. Waka Waka2CELLOS - MIDDLE EAST, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:October 8, 2022 - Riyadh, SAUDI ARABIA - Riyadh International Book FairNovember 16, 2022 - Tel Aviv, ISRAEL - Menora Mivtachin ArenaNovember 18, 2022 - Hurghada, Egypt - Soma BayNovember 19, 2022 - Dubai, UAE - Coca Cola ArenaNovember 21, 2022 - Osaka, JAPAN - Maruzen Intec ArenaNovember 22, 2022 - Tokyo, JAPAN - Nippon BudokanNovember 24, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition CentreNovember 25, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition CentreNovember 26, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC SydneyNovember 27, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC SydneyNovember 29, 2022 - Perth, AUSTRALIA - RAC ArenaDecember 02, 2022 - Melbourne, AUSTRALIA - Sidney Myer Music BowlDecember 04, 2022 - Auckland, NEW ZEALAND - Spark ArenaHAUSER - REBEL WITH A CELLO TOUR DATES:December 17, 2022 - Prague, Czech Republic - Congress CenterDecember 22, 2022 - Budapest, Hungary- Budapest ArenaOctober 8, 2023 - Bordeaux, France - Arkéa ArenaOctober 10, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant JordiOctober 11, 2023 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink CenterOctober 12, 2023 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice ArenaOctober 15, 2023 - Dijon, France - Le ZénithOctober 16, 2023 - Zürich, Switzerland - HallenstadionOctober 18, 2023 - Assago, Italy - Mediolanum ForumOctober 20, 2023 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo Dello SportOctober 21, 2023 - Firenze, Italy - Nelson Mandela ForumOctober 22, 2023 - Jesolo, Italy - Palazzo Del TurismoOctober 24, 2023 - Belgrade, Serbia - Štark ArenaOctober 25, 2023 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena CenterOctober 27, 2023 - Prague, Czechia - Tipsport ArenaOctober 28, 2023 - München, Germany - OlympiahalleOctober 29, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo DomeOctober 31, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz ArenaNovember 2, 2023 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener StadthalleNovember 3, 2023 - Krakau, Poland - Tauron ArenaNovember 5, 2023 - Gdańsk, Poland - Ergo ArenaNovember 7, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber ArenaNovember 8, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium - SportpaleisNovember 9, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays ArenaNovember 11, 2023 - Manchester, UK - O2 ApolloNovember 12, 2023 - London, UK - The O2November 14, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena



