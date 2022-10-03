Hauser Shares New Music Video For "Besame Mucho"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
International crossover artist HAUSER shares the romantic and picturesque music video for the Mexican standard "Bésame Mucho"from his Billboard chart-topping new full-length album THE PLAYER, which is out now via Sony Music
Masterworks - listen here. The music video, which was inspired by HAUSER's love of James
Bond movies, was filmed in a striking black and white that evokes a mystique appeal comparable to that of other 1960s film classics like To Russia with Love and Last Year at Marienbad. The plot follows HAUSER caught amidst a night of flirtation that leads to a comical movie script ending.
One of the most beloved songs in the history of Latin music, Consuelo Velázquez's bolero smash has seen reinterpretations from such eclectic artists as Diana Krall, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Cesária Évora and Andrea Bocelli. In keeping with the untamed imagination of THE PLAYER, HAUSER chose to slow the track's tempo and deliver a darkly seductive rendition in the style of '60s spy music. "Because it's one of the most famous songs from the Latin world it felt important to take it in a whole new direction, so we went with a James
Bond vibe that sounds a bit dangerous," says HAUSER.
THE PLAYER, which features an accompaniment from the Czech National
Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Mercurio, skillfully merges modern-day hits with timeless classics in custom HAUSER style. The genre-bending artist has found a deep appreciation for Old Hollywood and classic rock-n-roll greats like Elvis and Dean Martin, who have inspired much of his new style. On the new record, HAUSER follows in the footsteps of his heroes, taking the stage as a cross-generational legend in his own right.
Revered globally for his captivating live performance, HAUSER has already hit the stage in over 40 countries across the planet (including historic venues like New York City's Radio
City Music
Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performed alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili
Peppers, and Elton John. He's even performed at the Vatican and appeared on a wide range of TV shows, including The Bachelorette, Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español, as well as sports broadcasts like the NFL and UEFA.
HAUSER just announced dates for the REBEL WITH A CELLO TOUR, which will be his first-ever solo tour, with shows set in France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, the United Kingdom and more. Known for his captivating live performances, HAUSER now looks forward to bringing THE PLAYER's songs to life in his forthcoming solo tours. "My vision for the first part of the show is to keep it more classical, and then for the second half the band and brass section will join me and we'll get everybody up and dancing," he says. "These songs are beloved by so many people, and I'm excited to share them in a way that no one's ever heard before—I can't wait to spread their joy, love and energy all around the globe." For more information on HAUSER and concert tickets visit hauserofficial.com.
THE PLAYER Album Tracklist:
1. Sway
2. Livin' la Vida Loca
3. La Isla Bonita
4. Bésame Mucho
5. Quando, Quando, Quando
6. Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White
7. Señorita
8. Obsesión
9. Quizás, Quizás, Quizás (feat. Caroline Campbell)
10. Historia de un Amor
11. Let's Get Loud
12. Waka Waka
