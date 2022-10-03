Joss Stone's First-Ever Holiday Album "Merry Christmas, Love" Out Today





Silent Night New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The holiday season is just around the corner, and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Joss Stone has delivered an early gift with the release of her first ever holiday album, Merry Christmas, Love, out digitally today via S-Curve/Hollywood Records. To commemorate the occasion Joss has also released a festive lyric video for her rendition of "Winter Wonderland'' and announced her debut performance at The World Famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville - her current hometown and the city where Merry Christmas, Love was recorded - on Saturday December 10th.Inspired by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby and Michael Buble, Merry Christmas, Love celebrates the holiday season with fifteen classic Christmas tracks including favorites such as " Let It Snow ", " Jingle Bells ", " Silent Night " and more, plus two new original songs written by Joss, " If You Believe " and "Bring On Christmas Day" - a track celebrating her lifetime love for the joyful holiday.In a teaser featuring lead single "What Christmas Means To Me," Joss shared while working in the studio she states, "I have thought about making a Christmas album for years, I am Christmas obsessed!"Merry Christmas, Love arrives just weeks before the birth of Joss' second child, due in October. With songs that encourage families to sing together, the album is sure to be a staple in her growing household as well. "It felt like he was part of the album, and that made it even sweeter," Joss states about her son on the way. "I feel like two wonderful babies came from this experience."Nearly two decades ago, Joss exploded on the music scene with her platinum-selling, breakout debut The Soul Sessions (also on S-Curve). Since then, she has won a Grammy (plus four additional nominations), released two platinum-certified albums, collaborated with everyone from Mick Jagger and Smokey Robinson to Raphael Saadiq and The Roots, and many more. Joss recently won The Masked Singer UK in 2021 and celebrated the ten year anniversary for Soul Sessions Vol. 2 this past July.Merry Christmas, Love represents a lifelong love of Christmas music, and a quest to present the music in a timeless but authentic way. "It was ambitious to do this, but it was such a joy to make my dream project come true," Joss enthuses.A physical CD release for Merry Christmas, Love will follow on October 21st and Vinyl will be available on November 11th.Armed with a powerful voice and a sound based in vintage soul, Joss Stone hit the mainstream as a teenager and has enjoyed an enduring career of unpredictable twists and turns. The Grammy and Brit award winning singer, who has sold over 12 million album worldwide, first earned a devoted audience at home and abroad with reinterpretations of classic soul songs and has expanded it with her songwriting chops and ability to explore styles far afield of vintage R&B, her first love.Over the past decade, Joss has continued to build an impressive global audience through her touring while also continuing the great work done by The Joss Stone Foundation, which she started in 2014 and supports various charities across the world for people in need.Joss has recently collaborated with Dave Stewart on two solo albums including this year's Never Forget My Love. Now the Grammy and Brit award winner has her sights set on her first ever holiday album with Merry Christmas, Love.Merry Christmas, Love Track list:Twas The Night Before ChristmasLet It SnowWhat Christmas Means To MeWinter WonderlandJingle BellsAway In A MangerThe Christmas SongIf You BelieveHark The Herald Angels SingSnowHave Yourself A Merry Little ChristmasOh Little Town of BethlehemWhite ChristmasIn The Bleak MidwinterBring On Christmas DaySilent Night



