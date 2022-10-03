Listen: A Millennial's Casual Dating Anthem



Nobel's new album 'Mother Tongue' (10.14 via Big Yellow Dog Music) plays with pop and folk influences, delivering 10 playful tracks to the tune of true personal stories and make believe moments. Pre-order the album is available at bigyellowdogmusic.ffm.to/mothertongue. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Leah Nobel is known for her catchy pop melodies and lyrics that "capture the diversity of human experience" (NPR). Her songs can be heard on shows like Virgin River and Grey's Anatomy, movies including Netflix's "To All The Boys: Always and Forever." Her sophomore record 'Mother Tongue' will be released on October 14th, and she's sharing the latest song today - "Bobby Pins."Listen to "Bobby Pins," here: bigyellowdogmusic.ffm.to/bobbypins"There was a meme circulating around the internet a couple years ago that had a photo of bobby pins on someone's bathroom counter with the caption: 'this is how women mark their territory,'" says Nobel. "I was so tickled by the truth in that, that I jotted the title 'Bobby Pins' down in my notes app. It was the first song I ever wrote with producer Aaron Chafin. Our collaboration began with about 10 different takes of a cappella vocalisms that he ended up weaving together to create the melodic foundation of the song. Then I built a fictional story around the bobby pins concept, inspired by memories of a chaotic year of dating I had in my early 20's."Nobel perfectly captures the semi-petty jealousy of the monogamous type stuck in a casual dating relationship in this charismatically unconventional a cappella pop anthem. Nobel empathizes with those trying to play the role of the "cool girl" in dating, referring to commitment as a millennials disease as she stakes her romantic territory with a trail of bobby pins left behind for the other girls to find.Nobel's new album 'Mother Tongue' (10.14 via Big Yellow Dog Music) plays with pop and folk influences, delivering 10 playful tracks to the tune of true personal stories and make believe moments. Pre-order the album is available at bigyellowdogmusic.ffm.to/mothertongue.



