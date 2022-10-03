Richard Marx Releases Shelter Records Debut Songwriter

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, producer and best-selling author Richard Marx
releases his new album Songwriter composed of four different genres: rock, pop, country, and Marx's beloved ballads. Along with the album, he releases the intimate piano ballad "Always," co-written with long-time collaborator and multi-award winning singer, pianist and songwriter, Burt Bacharach today. Listen to "Always
" here: https://lnk.to/richardmarxsongwriter
On the collaboration with his lifelong hero Bacharach, Marx says, "The experience of sitting in a room and writing a song with Burt is something I consider one of the greatest thrills of my life. That we wrote a song we're both so deeply proud of and in love with makes me all that much more grateful. Plus, we've become really good pals. Burt is ninety-four and all he wants to do is write more great songs. He's such an inspiration."
Songwriter is a truly ambitious and ground-breaking project for Marx, highlighting the success he's found in his ever-lasting career collaborating on a variety of projects.
The album contains twenty tracks across four different musical genres — five pop songs, five rock songs, five country songs and five beautiful ballads - each showcasing the versatility of Marx's repertoire and songwriting accolades. From co-writing (at age nineteen) Kenny Rogers' #1 1984 country single, "Crazy," to the top 30 single "Edge of a Broken Heart
for all-girl rock band Vixen in 1988, to NSYNC's top 5 pop single "This I Promise You
" in 2000, to Josh Groban's #1 adult contemporary debut single, "To Where You Are," to Keith Urban's TWO #1 country singles, "Better Life
" and "Long Hot Summer," to Luther Vandross' Song of the Year Grammy winner "Dance With My Father," Richard Marx
has proven himself an enduring and diverse hit-maker.
While several of the songs on Songwriter were composed by Marx alone (as on all of his previous albums), collaborations with various music superstars make up the majority of the music. The album includes co-writes with Matt Scanell of Vertical Horizon's, Chris Daughtry, Keith Urban
Lifehouse's Jason Wade, Burt Bacharach, Darius
Rucker, former Evanescence
founder, David
Hodges and more.
In a review for entertainment-focus.com, James
Daykin writes, "Songwriter is an audacious and ambitious project that only a writer as experienced, as skilled and as versed in the ways of the music industry as Richard Marx
is could have pulled off. This project is a triumph. A triumph of vision and execution that deserves to be cherished for what it is. At 59 years old Richard Marx
has just released one of the best albums of his career. Imagine what could be coming down the line next!"
The new album begins another busy year for Richard Marx
who last Summer released his best-selling memoir Stories To Tell, available now via Simon
& Schuster. The literary debut recounts the singer/songwriter's life and career — where all throughout he offers a ruminative and refreshingly candid account of his successes and failures in the music industry as he's experienced it over the last four decades. Also released last year was The Vault - Vol. 1, the first in a multi-run series of colored vinyl EPs featuring unreleased demos and early material.
Marx is on the road in Europe
now before returning to the US in October for a run of US headlining tour dates. See the full list of tour dates and more info here: https://richardmarx.com/tour/
SONGWRITER TRACKLIST:
POP:
Same Heartbreak Different Day (Richard Marx/Lucas Marx, Michael Jade)
Believe In Me (Richard Marx/Lucas Marx)
Anything (Richard Marx/Bruce Weigner)
Moscow Calling
(Richard Marx)
Only A Memory (Richard Marx/Adam Messinger)
ROCK:
Shame On You (Richard Marx/Jesse Marx)
Just Go (Richard Marx)
My Love, My Enemy
(Richard Marx/Matt Scannell)
One More Yesterday (Richard Marx/Chris Daughtry/Jason Wade)
We Are Not Alone (Ricard Marx/Jesse Marx)
COUNTRY:
Everything
I've Got (Richard Marx)
One Day Longer (Richard Marx/Keith Urban)
Breaking My Heart
(Richard Marx/Darius Rucker/David Hodges)
Misery Loves Company (Richard Marx/Lucas Marx/Bruce Weigner)
We Had It All (Richard Marx/Randy Hauser/Brice Long)
BALLADS:
Always (Richard Marx/Burt Bacharach)
Still In My Heart
(Richard Marx/Richard Page)
As If We'll Never Love Again (Richard Marx/Gary Burr)
Never After (Richard Marx/Topher Brown)
Maybe (Richard Marx)
Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, producer and best-selling author Richard Marx
has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, landing a #1 song on the charts (for himself and others) in each of the past four decades. He remains the only male artist in history whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts. A father to three grown sons (all are musicians), he lives between LA and Miami with his wife Daisy
Fuentes. Marx is active in many charitable organizations, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the American Cancer Society, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and Mercy for Animals.