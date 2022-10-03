Spain Share "Her Used-To-Been" Single + Video





WORLD OF BLUE is out now via all DSPS, and will be released on limited edition vinyl via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise on October 21. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA-based 90s slowcore pioneers SPAIN - led by musician Josh Haden, son of jazz bass legend Charlie Haden - is kickstarting their long-awaited return with the release of a brand new LP of recently unearthed tracks, re-mixed and re-imagined by storied producer/musician Kramer in 2021 at his Noise Miami Studio for his label, Shimmy-Disc.WORLD OF BLUE (out today, September 30 via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise) is the first ever vinyl release of five previously unreleased tracks, including "I LIED" and "HER USED-TO-BEEN," taken from a historic 1994 16-track recording session (led by producer Tom Grimley at Poop Alley Studios in LA) that predates the band's 1995 landmark album, The Blue Moods Of Spain.Today finds the release of the LP's final single, the aforementioned "HER USED-TO-BEEN," alongside an accompanying music video made by Kramer.Haden wrote the following of the track described as a "love song influenced by Bessie Smith.""In the late 1980s, I worked as a music librarian at KCRW while taking college classes at Santa Monica College. One of the perks of the job was taking home lots of great music. The music director let me keep a Bessie Smith box set, and I listened to those discs all the time. "Her Used-To-Been" is paraphrased from a Bessie Smith song about how the protagonist goes back to her abusive ex-. In my version, I'm the protagonist and I'm telling Bessie to not go back."WORLD OF BLUE is out now via all DSPS, and will be released on limited edition vinyl via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise on October 21.



