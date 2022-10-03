Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 03/10/2022

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Release New Album 'Crazy Times'

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Release New Album 'Crazy Times'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted, Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Sammy Hagar releases his highly anticipated new album, "Crazy Times," with his Billboard chart-topping group, The Circle: featuring fellow Hall of Famer and longtime bassist Michael Anthony, Grammy-winning drummer Jason Bonham and guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson. Produced by eight-time Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, the 10-track album is out now.

Recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, "Crazy Times" is Hagar's 27th studio album and his second recorded with The Circle. Cobb, who grew up obsessively listening to Hagar, set out to create "the definitive Sammy Hagar record" and wound up co-writing three songs on the album and performing with the band on every track in the process.






