Ginger Minj Releases New Rendition Of 'I Put A Spell On You' From Hocus Pocus

Ginger will also co-host Huluween Dragstravaganza alongside fellow Drag Race alum Monet X Change where the duo, along with other beloved queens and kings, will take the stage in original musical numbers, sketch comedy performances, and more. The Halloween-themed variety special will premiere Saturday, October 1 on Hulu. With additional exciting announcements to come in the near future including an official music video, Ginger continues to prove her staying power in the industry with her effortless ability to draw fans in with her bewitching personality and creative endeavors. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kicking off spooky season, RuPaul's Drag Race royalty and highly regarded singer-songwriter Ginger Minj is dropping a brand new version of the revered Hocus Pocus classic, " I Put A Spell On You " on September 30.The updated version coincides with GInger's return to the big screen in the brand new Hocus Pocus 2 film streaming exclusively on Disney+ today.BR>The sultry new twist on the Halloween anthem is a longstanding favorite in the drag community, and Ginger was inspired to re-record " I Put A Spell On You " after years of performing Bette Midler's iconic version. "You can't walk into a drag show after September without seeing someone performing to this song" she said. "I wanted to provide a new version - in a suitable key - that allows for a live vocal performance and we had tons of fun with it."In the spirit of Halloween and her love of all things Hocus Pocus, Ginger is taking her captivating performance as Winnie Sanderson on the road with the Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash. The one-of-a-kind musical performance event features star-studded guest performances from Gidget Galore, MR MS Adrien and Aria Hard at select shows. It's safe to say the Sanderson Sisters have never looked so good.Ginger will also co-host Huluween Dragstravaganza alongside fellow Drag Race alum Monet X Change where the duo, along with other beloved queens and kings, will take the stage in original musical numbers, sketch comedy performances, and more. The Halloween-themed variety special will premiere Saturday, October 1 on Hulu. With additional exciting announcements to come in the near future including an official music video, Ginger continues to prove her staying power in the industry with her effortless ability to draw fans in with her bewitching personality and creative endeavors.



