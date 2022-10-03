Rock And Roll Beauty Launches Iconic Makeup Collection With Ozzy Osbourne





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock and Roll Beauty are thrilled to announce the release of their Ozzy Osbourne limited-edition beauty collection. A pioneering Heavy Metal icon, Grammy Award winner, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, The Prince of Darkness has sold over 100 million records, is a Founder of Ozzfest and just released his 13thsolo album, Patient Number 9.Through a unique collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne, the licensing agent Global Merchandising and the design team at Rock and Roll Beauty, comes an exclusive collection celebrating the spirit of Ozzy's distinctive look and style. The 21-piece collection exudes a rock and roll vibe and commemorates Ozzy with product and shadows named after his signature songs, "iron man", "zombie stomp", and "crazy train" featured in the 14-pan eye shadow palettes. The collection also features candles to conjure the spirit of the rock gods, Ozzy styled body tattoos, dark "metal", lipsticks, cosmetic bags, and a gothic mirror! These highly pigmented products are designed to give you a bold, precise look, inspired by the Prince of Darkness himself. Available exclusively in select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, www.ulta.com, and www.rockandrollbeauty.com.




