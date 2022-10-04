|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Maluma Releases New Single 'Junio'
|
Hot Songs Around The World
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
123 entries in 24 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
194 entries in 21 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
287 entries in 22 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
228 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
230 entries in 22 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
172 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
664 entries in 28 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
465 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Bruce Springsteen Celebrates The Sweet Sounds Of Soul Music On New Album 'Only The Strong Survive' Out November 11, 2022
Steve Reich's 'Runner,' 'Music For Ensemble And Orchestra,' Recorded By Los Angeles Philharmonic Led By Susanna Malkki, Out Now
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Grammy Award Nominee & 7x-blues Music Award-Winning Pianist/Keyboardist & Vocalist Victor Wainwright & The Train On Sunday October 9
King Crimson Release Long-Awaited Documentary 'In The Court Of The Crimson King, King Crimson At 50'
Jeanick Fournier, Winner Of Canada's Got Talent, Releases Two New Beautiful Original Songs "Ca Ira" And "Moment"