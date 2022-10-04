Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 04/10/2022

Maluma Releases New Single 'Junio'

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
123 entries in 24 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
194 entries in 21 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
287 entries in 22 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
228 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
230 entries in 22 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
172 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
664 entries in 28 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
465 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global Latin music idol, Maluma has released his new single "Junio", an upbeat feel-good pop track with an urban touch set to be part of his upcoming urban-pop album, a follow-up to his acclaimed Papi Juancho production.

He premiered the song live on stage with an epic performance at last night's Billboard Latin Music Awards. The prestigious award ceremony took place in Miami, FL at the Watsco Center and was broadcast by the Telemundo's network. The artist stunned viewers arriving on the red carpet, with two female artists he has signed to his new record label, Royalty Records: urban pop singer Abril and the regional pop singer Paulina B.

Additionally, the official video for "Junio" was filmed in Medellín, Colombia; produced by "Royalty Films" and directed by Juan Luis Londoño (Maluma), along with César "Tes" Pimienta and Juan Felipe Zuleta. Throughout the video set in a colourful neighbourhood, Maluma's character is so captivated by a woman that he prays that she will notice him and after clearing up a misunderstanding, they eventually connect. The artist wanted it to be as legitimate as possible and he cast deaf actress Jenifer Pulgarín as his love interest.

After releasing two albums that represent very personal passion projects, Maluma marks the return to his urban-pop essence with the release of "Junio", underscoring his multi-faceted talent and versatility.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0106781 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001168966293335 secs