5 Seconds Of Summer '5SOS5' Debuts No 2 On Billboard 200

For the first time in over a decade, 5 Seconds of Summer have completely taken control of their destiny. With their fifth full-length album, 5SOS5, the band ascends to the next level musically - it's also their first LP to be released independently in partnership with BMG. The album showcases the band's multi-faceted artistry and growth over their 10-year career. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum selling pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer have charted #2 in the US on the Billboard Top 200 with their highly anticipated fifth studio album 5SOS5. The album also debuted #1 on the Album Sales, Digital Albums, and Current Pop Albums charts. 5SOS5 garnered global success landing #1 in Australia, the UK, and the Netherlands."Thank you to everyone all over the world who's listened to this record, your support means the world to us," says 5 Seconds of Summer on the success of 5SOS5.With 5SOS5, the band has ascended to the next level musically. The 19-track album showcases the band's multi-faceted artistry and growth over their 10-year career, highlighting their dynamic pop-punk sound paired with reflective and intimate lyrics, with the majority of the new album written by the band and Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar) leading on production.Last week, 5 Seconds of Summer performed "Bad Omens" on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The four-piece also wrapped up the TODAY shows' Citi Concert Series performing "Bad Omens," "Me, Myself & I," and "COMPLETE MESS."The band recently unveiled the music video for their new single "Bad Omens," a visual metaphor for just how far one will go in the name of love despite red flags. For the video, the band collaborated with Ukrainian directors Alyona Shchasnaia and Danny Mitri. "Bad Omens" is the very first international commercial/video shoot in Ukraine since the war began.5SOS5 also includes previously released singles "Blender," "Take My Hand," "Me, Myself & I," and the smash hit "COMPLETE MESS," an anthemic single that took airwaves by storm as the #2 most added at Top 40 Radio with 100+ stations in the first week.Since forming in 2011, 5 Seconds of Summer - comprised of Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) - have released four albums and numerous hit singles. They were quickly hailed as the "biggest new rock act in the world" by Rolling Stone, and are the only band in history to see their first three full-length studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1.The band has sold over 2.5 million concert tickets while touring the world several times over, and sold more than 12 million albums. They recently joined Spotify's exclusive Billions Club with their hit single "Youngblood."5 Seconds of Summer have also been recognized with numerous prestigious accolades, including ten European Music awards, five ARIA awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and three APRA Awards.For the first time in over a decade, 5 Seconds of Summer have completely taken control of their destiny. With their fifth full-length album, 5SOS5, the band ascends to the next level musically - it's also their first LP to be released independently in partnership with BMG. The album showcases the band's multi-faceted artistry and growth over their 10-year career.



