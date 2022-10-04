Bono Announces 'Stories Of Surrender' Book Tour





The book tour, titled 'Stories of Surrender' and produced by Live Nation, is a limited run of theatre dates to mark the release of a memoir in which one of the world's most iconic artists writes for the first time about his remarkable life and those he has shared it with. Bono will bring the stories of his life to life - live and in person- to 14 cities across North



Kicking off at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Wednesday 2 November, 'Stories of Surrender' will make stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin, Paris-and Bono's hometown of Dublin- before wrapping on Monday 28 November in Madrid.



Tickets go on sale starting Friday 7 October at 10am local time and will be available at: LiveNation.co.uk Each ticket purchased comes with a copy of Bono's forthcoming book, Surrender, to be released on 1st November 2022. All tickets purchased online will be delivered as secure mobile tickets. There will be a two-ticket limit per person.



"I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2's audience," said Bono. "In these shows I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell... Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."



On November 1, Bono will release his memoir titled SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, the story of the remarkable life he's lived, the challenges he's faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him. The subtitle, '40 Songs, One Story,' refers to the book's 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song. Bono has also created 40 original drawings which will be featured throughout the book.



In his unique voice, Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was fourteen, to U2's unlikely journey to become one of the world's most influential rock bands, to his more than twenty years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty. Writing with candor, self-reflection, and humor, Bono opens the aperture on his life-and the family, friends, and faith that have sustained, challenged, and shaped him.



SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story - BOOK TOUR DATES:

Wednesday 2 November - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Friday 4 November - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sunday 6 November - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

Tuesday 8 November - Chicago, IL - The

Wednesday 9 November - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Saturday 12 November - San Francisco, CA Orpheum Theatre

Sunday 13 November - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

Wednesday 16 November - London, UK - The London Palladium



Saturday 19 November - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

Monday 21 November - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia Theatre

Wednesday 23 November - Berlin, DE - Admiralspalast

Friday 25 November - Paris, FR - Le Grand Rex

Monday 28 November - Madrid, ES - Teatro Coliseum



The lead singer of U2, Bono was born Paul

Alongside his role in U2, Bono is a groundbreaking activist. A leader in Jubilee 2000's Drop the Debt campaign, he co-founded sister organizations ONE and (RED). With ONE, Bono has lobbied heads of state around the world, helping to ensure the passage of programs that have helped to save tens of millions of lives over the past twenty years. (RED)-which partners with companies to raise awareness and funds to combat AIDS- as of 2022 has generated more than $700 million for the Global Fund to treat and prevent AIDS in Africa.



Bono lives in Dublin with his family. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Live Nation and Penguin Random House announced a 14-city book tour in support of SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, the forthcoming memoir by Bono-artist, activist and U2 lead singer -which will be released worldwide on Tuesday 1st November 2022The book tour, titled 'Stories of Surrender' and produced by Live Nation, is a limited run of theatre dates to mark the release of a memoir in which one of the world's most iconic artists writes for the first time about his remarkable life and those he has shared it with. Bono will bring the stories of his life to life - live and in person- to 14 cities across North America and Europe.Kicking off at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Wednesday 2 November, 'Stories of Surrender' will make stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin, Paris-and Bono's hometown of Dublin- before wrapping on Monday 28 November in Madrid.Tickets go on sale starting Friday 7 October at 10am local time and will be available at: LiveNation.co.uk Each ticket purchased comes with a copy of Bono's forthcoming book, Surrender, to be released on 1st November 2022. All tickets purchased online will be delivered as secure mobile tickets. There will be a two-ticket limit per person."I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2's audience," said Bono. "In these shows I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell... Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."On November 1, Bono will release his memoir titled SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, the story of the remarkable life he's lived, the challenges he's faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him. The subtitle, '40 Songs, One Story,' refers to the book's 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song. Bono has also created 40 original drawings which will be featured throughout the book.In his unique voice, Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was fourteen, to U2's unlikely journey to become one of the world's most influential rock bands, to his more than twenty years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty. Writing with candor, self-reflection, and humor, Bono opens the aperture on his life-and the family, friends, and faith that have sustained, challenged, and shaped him.SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story - BOOK TOUR DATES:Wednesday 2 November - New York, NY - Beacon TheatreFriday 4 November - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by CitizensSunday 6 November - Toronto, ON - Meridian HallTuesday 8 November - Chicago, IL - The Chicago TheatreWednesday 9 November - Nashville, TN - Ryman AuditoriumSaturday 12 November - San Francisco, CA Orpheum TheatreSunday 13 November - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum TheatreWednesday 16 November - London, UK - The London Palladium Thursday 17 November - Glasgow, UK - SEC ArmadilloSaturday 19 November - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo ManchesterMonday 21 November - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia TheatreWednesday 23 November - Berlin, DE - AdmiralspalastFriday 25 November - Paris, FR - Le Grand RexMonday 28 November - Madrid, ES - Teatro ColiseumThe lead singer of U2, Bono was born Paul David Hewson in Dublin. He met The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr., and Adam Clayton at school, and in 1978 U2 was formed. The band have released 14 studio albums and won numerous awards, including 22 Grammys and the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience award. In 2005, U2 was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.Alongside his role in U2, Bono is a groundbreaking activist. A leader in Jubilee 2000's Drop the Debt campaign, he co-founded sister organizations ONE and (RED). With ONE, Bono has lobbied heads of state around the world, helping to ensure the passage of programs that have helped to save tens of millions of lives over the past twenty years. (RED)-which partners with companies to raise awareness and funds to combat AIDS- as of 2022 has generated more than $700 million for the Global Fund to treat and prevent AIDS in Africa.Bono lives in Dublin with his family.



