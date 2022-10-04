Lizzo Announces European Dates Of The 'Special' Tour





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 3x GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified artist Lizzo has announced the European leg of The Special Tour, kicking off February 17, 2023 in Oslo, Norway at Spektrum before concluding in the U.K.Coming off her recent win for 'Video for Good Award' at the 2022 VMA's for About Damn Time, along with the same track reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and the top 10 in 12 other countries, she will be hitting 15 European cities including Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and London, following her North American leg this fall. Her most recent album Special peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart, becoming the highest-charting album by a female artist in 2022, while its release week also became the largest week earned among all albums released by a woman this year.Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date European leg of the tour continues on through Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan and more before wrapping up at O2 Arena in London, UK on March 15 2023. Full routing is available below, along with North American dates. Public on sale for the European dates will begin Friday, October 7th at 12pm local time via lizzomusic.com & LiveNation.co.ukSinger Songwritter, Joy Crookes will support Lizzo on the U.K. leg of The Special Tour. The three-time BRIT nominated rising star has fast cemented herself as an important, influential voice in British music, as well as one of the U.K.'s most exciting new talents. Her unique approach to storytelling within her songs, partnered with her infectious charisma has seen her become a treasured and trusted new voice. Joy uses her creativity as a tool to understand her own identity, her place in the world and her relationships within it.American Express® Card Members in Norway, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, and the UK can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday 4th October at 12pm local time. Lizzo has been a longtime partner of American Express, celebrating Pride with the brand in June 2019 and closing out the 2021 season of American Express UNSTAGED with an epic performance for Card Members in Miami last December. From early ticket access to exclusive artist merch to innovations like wearable payment technology at music festivals, American Express is always focused on making your experience with music better #withAmex.The Special Tour Europe 2023:February 17 - Oslo, NO - SpektrumFebruary 18 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal ArenaFebruary 20 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays ArenaFebruary 23 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo DomeFebruary 24 - Antwerp, BE - SportpaleisFebruary 27 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess ArenaFebruary 28 - Berlin, DE- Mercedes-Benz ArenaMarch 2 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum ForumMarch 3 - Zurich, CH - HallenstadionMarch 5 - Paris, FR- Accor ArenaMarch 8 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena March 9 - Birmingham, UK - Utilitia Arena March 11 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena March 13 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena ~March 15 - London, UK - The O2 ~The Special Tour - North America 2022:October 3 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^October 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*October 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena^October 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center^October 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center^October 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center^October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse*October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center^October 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena^October 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena^October 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center^October 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*October 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center^October 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena^November 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center^November 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena^November 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^November 10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center^November 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center^November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^November 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^*With Support From Latto and Saucy Santana+With Support From Saucy Santana^With Support From Latto~ With Support From Joy CrookesLizzo's highly-anticipated new album, SPECIAL, is available everywhere now via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records HERE, highlighted by new tracks such as "2 B Loved (Am I Ready)," and the uplifting title track "Special." SPECIAL also includes instant hit, the worldwide smash "About Damn Time," currently #2 on Billboard's "Hot 100" after lighting up TikTok with over 5M creates, hitting TikTok's #1 overall sound in the US.With over 1 million units sold, " About Damn Time " is #1 at Top 40 radio and building #1 on Hot AC. On track to become Lizzo's highest streaming song thus far, " About Damn Time " marks Lizzo's fourth top 10 "Hot 100" hit, following " Truth Hurts " (which spent seven weeks at #1), "Good As Hell," and "Rumors (Feat. Cardi B). Lizzo has already had a packed 2022 with a double duty hosting and performance gig on Saturday Night Live, visits to NBC's The TODAY Show and CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, an opening performance at the 2022 BET Awards, and much more. Lizzo can also currently be seen in 6x Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime Video #1 reality show, Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, streaming now exclusively via Prime Video.The show's Emmy nods include nominations in the Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program categories. Her hilarious interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen also air tonight, Monday, July 18th, on Bravo. Lizzo recently added "fashion entrepreneur" to her multi-hyphenate career by joining forces with parent company Fabletics, Inc. for the launch of her revolutionary new shapewear brand, YITTY. Named after her childhood moniker and based on the principles of self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear, the game-changing, size-inclusive brand marks an industry first: no-shame, smile-inducing shapewear designed for all body types, with sizes ranging from size 6X to XS. For more information, please visit here.A 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, actress, and so much more, Lizzo has shifted the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture. 2019's now-classic, RIAA platinum-certified debut album, CUZ I LOVE YOU, bowed at #4 on the Billboard 200, fueled in part by such history-making hits as the platinum-certified "Tempo (Feat. Missy Elliott)," the 2x platinum "Juice," the 4x platinum "Good As Hell," and the 7x platinum "Truth Hurts."The latter of which ascended to #1 on Billboard's "Hot 100," affirming Lizzo as only the third female rapper to top the chart without a featured artist, as well as the first black solo female R&B singer to claim the top spot since 2012. Truth Hurts " dominated the chart for seven weeks, further making history as the longest-running #1 by a solo female rap artist ever. Named by Rolling Stone as one of the "500 Greatest Songs Of All Time," " Truth Hurts " went on to earn a 2020 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Pop Solo Performance," with CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) receiving that year's GRAMMY® for "Best Urban Contemporary Album" and "Jerome" earning "Best Traditional R&B Performance."Crowned 2019's "Entertainer of the Year" by both TIME and Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo has adorned the covers of countless publications around the globe, spanning Rolling Stone, Billboard, Elle, British Vogue, and many more. Among her many unforgettable TV appearances, Lizzo has lit up the stage at the American Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards, Saturday Night Live, and an epic opening performance at the GRAMMYs, to name just a few.Expanding her imprint and influence across media, Lizzo lent her voice to the 2019 animated film,UglyDolls, and joined Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Cardi B in the all-star cast of that same year's critically acclaimed Hustlers. Lizzo maintained this unstoppable momentum on 2021's RIAA gold certified "Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)" and is now set to create her biggest, boldest, and brightest revolution thus far with her massively anticipated second full-length offering SPECIAL for Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records, due July 15th.



