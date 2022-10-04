Christophe Lorient Releases "Notre Jardin Secret"





During that competition in Brussel, he met Eric Abraham, a songwriter with whom he still works today. Around this time, he also met Plastic Bertrand who became his producer and manager for the single 'Voyageur Solitaire, which was all released on Bertrand's label.



Nowadays, his passion for writing and singing continues. a over of flora and fauna, nature often gives



The name of his own label 'Air4Air' also shows his two passions: observing nature and writing and singing music. Thanks to Gaël Minne, a Belgian artistic designer, La Vertitude takes a new dimension, a sensitive and moving music video. A report of this video has also been made by a Belgian television channel (Notélé).



Which brings us to his gorgeous new single 'Notre Jardin Secret'



In Christophe's own words "It is not always necessary to travel far away to find our happiness. A grain of sand, a light wind, a hidden place in nature can be enough to make us happy."



Website : https://christophe-lorient-air4air.mailchimpsites.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Christophe Lorient is a Belgian singer songwriter born in Lessines. Christophe began singing at the age of eight and during studying at university, he began to write his first songs, which he entered into a competition and ended up as a finalist on a television show.During that competition in Brussel, he met Eric Abraham, a songwriter with whom he still works today. Around this time, he also met Plastic Bertrand who became his producer and manager for the single 'Voyageur Solitaire, which was all released on Bertrand's label.Nowadays, his passion for writing and singing continues. a over of flora and fauna, nature often gives Christophe the inspiration and the desire to create. 'La Vertitude' , a neologism (A new Word for a new World), Christophe set his passion for nature to music. Vertitude would be an ideal to reach.The name of his own label 'Air4Air' also shows his two passions: observing nature and writing and singing music. Thanks to Gaël Minne, a Belgian artistic designer, La Vertitude takes a new dimension, a sensitive and moving music video. A report of this video has also been made by a Belgian television channel (Notélé).Which brings us to his gorgeous new single 'Notre Jardin Secret'In Christophe's own words "It is not always necessary to travel far away to find our happiness. A grain of sand, a light wind, a hidden place in nature can be enough to make us happy."Website : https://christophe-lorient-air4air.mailchimpsites.com



