Depeche Mode Announce New Album 'Memento Mori'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees Depeche Mode
announced today at a special event in Berlin that they will be releasing a new album and embarking on a world tour in 2023. The Memento Mori Tour will support the band's forthcoming 15th studio album, Memento Mori, due out in Spring
2023.
In a break from tradition, Dave Gahan
and Martin
Gore revealed today that the Live Nation-presented tour will begin with a special, limited series of North American arena dates starting March 23rd, before the band heads to Europe
for their summer stadium tour. These limited North American dates will feature stops at New York's Madison Square
Garden, Chicago's United Center, Los Angeles' Kia Forum and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, among others. The band will then begin their European stadium tour on May 16th, with noted stops including the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Milan's San Siro Stadium, and London's Twickenham Stadium. For further information on the tour routing and ticket on-sale dates, please go to depechemode.com. The full listing of dates, cities and venues is also below.
In speaking about Memento Mori, Martin
Gore commented, "We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch's passing, we decided to continue as we're sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning." Dave Gahan
added, "Fletch would have loved this album. We're really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can't wait to present it to you live at the shows next year
The Memento Mori Tour will be Depeche Mode's 19th tour and their first in over five years. The band's most recent outing, the 2017-2018 Global Spirit
Tour was its longest to date and was one of the year's highest grossing tours, with the band playing to more than 3 million fans over the course of 130 shows across Europe
and North America.
Memento Mori will be Depeche Mode's 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed Spirit, which reached #1 in 11 territories, charting in the Top 5 in more than 20 others. Memento Mori will be released worldwide in Spring
2023 via Columbia Records.
Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode
remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode
continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.
Memento Mori World Tour 2023
March 23 - Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 25 - San Jose, CA SAP Center
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
March 30 - Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
April 5 - Chicago, IL United Center
April 7 - Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
April 9 - Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
April 12 - Montreal, QC Centre Bell
April 14 - New York, NY Madison Square
Garden
May 16 - Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
May 20 - Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 - Stockholm, SE Friends
Arena
May 26 - Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 - Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 - Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique
June 2 - Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 - Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 - Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 - Dublin, IE Malahide Castle
June 17 - London, UK Twickenham Stadium
June 20 - Munich, DE Olympiastadion
June 22 - Lille, FR Stade Pierre
Mauroy
June 24 - Paris, FR Stade de France
June 27 - Copenhagen, DK Parken
June 29 - Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 - Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium
July 7 - Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
July 12 - Rome, IT Stadio
Olympico
July 14 - Milan, IT San Siro
July 16 - Bologna, IT Stadio
Renato Dall'Ara
July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 - Zagreb, HR Arena
Zagreb
July 26 - Bucharest, RO Arena
Națională
July 28 - Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna
July 30 - Prague, CZ Letňany Airport
August 2 - Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy
August 6 - Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 - Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 - Oslo, NO Telenor Arena