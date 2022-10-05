Bruno Mars Arrives In Sydney Next Week!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Joining BRUNO as special guest at the shows is one of Africa's most recognisable and successful DJs and producers, SPINALL. Bruno Mars
LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE IN SYDNEY with special guest SPINALL will be on Friday 14 & Saturday 15 October at the Allianz Stadium. Tickets are on sale now. Head to tegdainty.com for all ticketing information.
Bruno Mars
Live and Exclusive in Sydney at Allianz Stadium is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
Fourteen-time GRAMMY Award winner and thirty-time GRAMMY Award nominee Bruno Mars
is a celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, and musician who has sold over 200 million singles worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Recently Mars accepted Album Of The Year on behalf of the duo An Evening with Silk Sonic
during the 2022 BET Awards.
Previously sweeping the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, the super duo took home four awards including Record Of The Year "Leave The Door Open
", Song Of The Year "Leave The Door Open
", Best R&B Performance "Leave The Door Open
", and Best R&B Song "Leave The Door Open
". This comes after "Leave The Door Open
" becomes Bruno's 17th song to reach Multi-Platinum status.
Mars' 64th Annual GRAMMY win for Record of the Year, makes him only the second artist in Grammy history to win the category three times, following Simon
and Garfunkel. Bruno's critically acclaimed "Leave The Door Open
" climbed its' way from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his eighth No. 1. He became one of the 18 artists in Hot 100 history to ever do so. 24K Magic marked his highest first week sales debut, remaining in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 for an impressive 44 consecutive weeks.
The lead hit single "24K Magic
" is certified four times Platinum by the RIAA and the follow-up smash, "That's What I Like
" is certified Diamond. Bruno recently broke the record for most Diamond certified songs in RIAA history with five Diamond certifications. .
"That's What I Like
" also climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Mars' seventh Hot 100 chart-topper and his first No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, where it remained at the top-spot for 19 consecutive weeks. His smash collab with Cardi B, "Finesse," skyrocketed to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track surged up the chart from its #35 debut and followed Michael Jackson's "Black or White" as the second #35 to #3 jump in the Hot 100's history.
The remix also marked Mars' fifteenth Hot 100 top 10 and fourteenth Hot 100 top 5. Additionally, Mars became the first male and third act overall to have at least three top 5 Hot 100 hits from each of his first three albums, following only Mariah Carey
and Beyoncé. Bruno is also the first artist to have two songs spend 24 or more weeks in the Hot 100's Top 5 "That's What I Like
" and "Uptown Funk".
Honorably, Mars is one of the few artists to have written and produced all of his No. 1 hits and has had a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 from each of his first three studio albums. Mars traveled the globe from 2017-2018 on a massive 24K Magic World Tour, which sold more than 1 million tickets in a single day. In 2015, Bruno dominated music charts with the hit single "Uptown Funk," which took home three GRAMMY Awards, including Record of the Year.
In Australia, Mars has raked up multi-platinum sales with all of his single and album releases which include the albums Doo-Wops and Hooligans 6 x Platinum, Unorthodox Jukebox 4 x Platinum and 24K Magic 2 x Platinum. His single releases in Australia combined have notched up an incredible 56 x Platinum sales. Bruno boasts 773 million streams in Australia and has completed 3 sold out tours.
Spinall is one of Africa's most recognisable and successful DJs. The DJ, producer and songwriter, with his signature African cap, is well known for his large catalogue of hit singles, his supreme skills on the decks and for collaborations with the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Niniola, Yemi Alade and most notably, being one the few Afrobeat DJ to tour Africa, UK & The United States including performances at Ends, One Africa, and Glastonbury festivals.
His discography spans across five studio albums and a number of singles. Spinall's signature style moniker, a traditional Yoruba cap, fostered the AKA "TheCAP" which also doubles as an acronym for "The Crazy Ass Party", a common reference used by fans after their experiences at Spinall's events.
For over a decade, "TheCAP" has been his brand power and identity, symbolizing the brand's consistent delivery of musical excellence in every form of presentation." With a number of big singles, awards, He is currently making power plays and connecting with the worldwide market in order to expand his incredible network and continuing to open up new grounds for DJs from the African continent.