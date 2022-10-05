



Hooded Horse Inc. is a publisher of strategy, simulation, and role-playing games based in Dallas, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hooded Horse is excited to announce that the first playable demo of Manor Lords is available as part of the publisher's Steam Next Fest line-up. Showing off the game's city-building aspects, budding feudal lords can get to grips with how towns in Manor Lords grow and develop.Manor Lords is the most wishlisted game in Next Fest, and will be joined by three other games from the indie publisher's portfolio:City-builder/roguelite-hybrid Against the Storm tasks players with rebuilding civilization in the face of the apocalyptic rain that felled it in the first place. Your goal is to build new settlements and survive long enough to gather the valuable resources necessary to restore the Smoldering City. But the Queen's demands are great, and the rain unrelenting - how long can you last until the storm claims its due?Alliance of the Sacred Suns is another hybrid strategy game that blends grand strategy, 4X, and roguelikes into a tale of imperial intrigue and interstellar empires. You are the newly crowned ruler of an interstellar empire on the brink of collapse, and you have but one life to reclaim your authority and leave your mark among the stars. Cultivate and wield your authority in a turn-based game where the pen is often mightier than interstellar legions.If you ever wondered what it would be like to command a giant capital ship in space combat, then Capital Command has you covered. As the Captain of a state-of-the-art warship, you must fight a gruelling war against a rogue AI out in the far reaches of space in a full sandbox campaign. You must master all of the sub-systems and strategies at your fingertips if you are to come out on top in this highly detailed space combat game.Hooded Horse Inc. is a publisher of strategy, simulation, and role-playing games based in Dallas, Texas with people and partners across the world. Starting in 2020 with a single title, Hooded Horse's portfolio has grown to 17 games and counting. Our goal is to empower and support developers in doing what they love. From the distant past of Old World, to the depths of space in Falling Frontier, Hooded Horse is the new name in deep, strategic experiences.



