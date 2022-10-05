The Subways New Single 'Black Wax' Is A Love Letter To Music & Defunct Harlow Venue The Square





Commenting on the track, front man Billy Lunn says: "Caught mid-wintertime during the pandemic, hibernating in the warmth of the band's studio, I'd indulge in days' worth of spinning my favourite artists' records on my turntable. Following one particularly beautiful session, I felt compelled to express my gratitude for music itself. Not just the inspiration my favourite artists offer me as a songwriter, but all the various aspects music holistically offers us as people: the respite, the sense of belonging and being understood (and thus the validation), but also the mere aesthetic pleasure of the space between our ears being tended to."



"Given that our first ever gig was on the hallowed stage of The



The band's forthcoming fifth studio album, Uncertain Joys, is set for release on January 13, 2023. The album is available to preorder now from: https://linktr.ee/thesubways .



Uncertain Joys was recorded and produced by front man and producer in his own right Billy Lunn, mixed by the Grammy Award-winning Adrian Bushby (Muse, Foo Fighters,



'Black Wax' is the latest single to be taken from the record, following on from the previously-released trio of 'Love Waiting on You', 'You Kill My Cool', and 'Fight', which garnered press support from The Independent, NME, FLOOD Magazine, CLASH, Guitar Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan and more, with international radio support from Steve Lamacq at BBC 6music, John Kennedy at Radio X, Jasper Leijdens at KINK, and KEXP, amongst others.



Following a busy summer of festival appearances across the UK and Europe, the band's previously announced UK album tour dates have been rescheduled to January/February 2023 and are on sale now (see below for full listings).



Fifth studio album Uncertain Joys is released January 13, 2023 via Alcopop! Records/Bodan Kuma.



'Uncertain Joys' tracklist:

1. You Kill My Cool

2. Love Waiting On You

3. Uncertain Joys

4. Incantation

5. Black Wax

6. Lavender Amelie

7. Fight

8. Influencer Killed The Rock Star

9. Swanky Al

10. The Devil and Me

11. Joli Coeur

12. Futures



Rescheduled Jan/Feb 2023 UK Headline Tour Dates:

Jan 26th - Manchester Gorilla

Jan 27th - Stoke Sugarmill

Jan 28th Sunderland Independent

Jan 29th Glasgow King Tuts

Feb 1st - Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 2nd - London Scala

Feb 3rd - Brighton Chalk

Feb 4th - Cambridge Mash



The

Billy Lunn - guitar and vocals

Charlotte





Formed in 2002, by now The



They have toured with AC/DC, Foo Fighters, and Oasis, appeared on the Late Show with



The band have worked with



The first track to be taken from their recently-completed forthcoming new album, 'Fight' was The Subways' first release without long-time drummer and founding member Josh Morgan, who announced his departure from the band in October 2020, shortly after studio sessions were completed.



Produced by Lunn and mixed by Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse, New Order), 'Fight' is a precursor to the sonic texture of the new album, without giving too much away too early. In the advent of COVID, Lunn is producing and mixing bands in his Welwyn Garden City-based recording studio (with social-distancing measures in place) until touring resumes.



'Fight' picked up a triumphant wave of support, with NME, CLASH Magazine, Steve Lamacq at BBC 6music, Gay Times, Broadway World, and more all championing the band's long-awaited return, and demonstrating a renewed appetite for the band's forthcoming fifth studio effort.



The Subways' hit single 'Rock & Roll Queen' also recently appeared in Ladbrokes' European Championship TV advert, partnering with #WeMakeEvents to light up music venues in red and lend support to the live entertainment industry. The advert features hundreds of skilled and experienced drummers performing as a player prepares to take a penalty.



The



'You Kill My Cool' and 'Love Waiting On You' are the latest shots of new material from the band following their previous



