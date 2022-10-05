Carrie Cunningham Has Us Dying Over New Single "Grave Digger"





With a background in jazz (even sharing the stage with Chick Corea in college) and a great love for different genres, Carrie is no stranger to showing her creative side when it comes to her writing style. Back in 2020, she got together with her co-writers (Jan Edwards and Lucy Leblanc) to write this fun, electro-swing single "Grave Digger."

"I've always had a love for jazz and swing music," Carrie explains. "I listened to a lot of jazz since I was about 14 years old. I grew up listening to Benny Goodman, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Harry Connick Jr., Miles Davis,



Carrie Cunningham is a Nashville, TN based singer/songwriter. She has been a touring artist for two decades and has performed on over 1,000 stages. She has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with over 50 national acts, such as Kacey Musgraves, Charlie Daniels, Jake Owen, Crystal Gayle, Diamond Rio,



Throughout 2021, Carrie released one single per month from her "Showgirl" album as part of her "Showgirl Series." The series received rave reviews from both fans and press, including New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-genre singer/songwriter and recording artist Carrie Cunningham recently released her spooky new single "Grave Digger." With alluring lyrics like we'll wear those lampshades, swing from the chandeliers, swim in the champagne, the feel good times are here, Carrie's sultry vocals are sure to haunt listeners in a good way.With a background in jazz (even sharing the stage with Chick Corea in college) and a great love for different genres, Carrie is no stranger to showing her creative side when it comes to her writing style. Back in 2020, she got together with her co-writers (Jan Edwards and Lucy Leblanc) to write this fun, electro-swing single "Grave Digger.""I've always had a love for jazz and swing music," Carrie explains. "I listened to a lot of jazz since I was about 14 years old. I grew up listening to Benny Goodman, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Harry Connick Jr., Miles Davis, Diana Krall and numerous others. I used to have a jazz trio and I loved singing the old standards!"Carrie Cunningham is a Nashville, TN based singer/songwriter. She has been a touring artist for two decades and has performed on over 1,000 stages. She has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with over 50 national acts, such as Kacey Musgraves, Charlie Daniels, Jake Owen, Crystal Gayle, Diamond Rio, Collective Soul and more.Throughout 2021, Carrie released one single per month from her "Showgirl" album as part of her "Showgirl Series." The series received rave reviews from both fans and press, including Music Row Magazine, The Country Note, Medium, About the Noise, Today in Nashville, Music and Tour News, World Authors, Authority Magazine, Caesar Live N Loud, Divine Magazine, Skope Magazine, Mundane Magazine, Vents Magazine and more.



