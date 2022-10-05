UK Alternative Pop Maverick Sicky Releases 'Garbage Town' Ahead Of New Album





12. Times Ten New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British alternative artist SICKY has released his new single 'Garbage Town', the title track to his forthcoming album 'Garbage Town' album, following up 'The Bridge', a lively pragmatic Northern Soul-inspired banger. Black Country boy now residing in Shropshire, SICKY is the solo project of Mick Butler, his brand of melodic Britpop-infused indie rock spells good news for fans of Beck, Supergrass and early Blur."Garbage Town is not a place - it's a state of mind. The lyrics talk of breaking free and leaving all the bad stuff in your head behind. Feels like all roads have led to this album. I play and record/produce everything myself so I'm a bit like a decathlete... Quite good at a couple of things and pretty average at the rest. Hopefully it sounds like in your face dirty pop," says SICKY."The album continues the theme of shaking off dark days and making better things happen. It also includes songs that are just quirky bits of pop fun. Hopefully the album sounds uplifting despite some of the imagery."Having played in various bands, ranging from the brass soaked pop of Papa Mantra to the dirty stomp of SUMO, now Mick Butler derives pleasure from banging out tunes and crafting new material. Literally everything you hear in his music is him squeezing noises out of anything that'll sing.The new album is slated for release a year on from his lockdown album 'Bowling Balls', a collection that was partially inspired by Ray Bradbury's book 'The Martian Chronicles'. This music is inspired by Prince and Bowie, perhaps in equal measure, as well as Nirvana, Supergrass, Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age, Fun Lovin' Criminals and Elvis.The 'Garbage Town' and 'The Bridge' singles are out now and available across all good digital platforms, including via Spotify and Apple Music. On November 18, the full 'Garbage Town' LP will be released, and is available for pre-order via Bandcamp.- "This music is down-the-middle catchy and clever. It is, at the same time, gleeful, tuneful, and a hell of a lot of fun... recalls such artists as Gene, Manic Street Preachers, Muse and Super Furry Animals" ~ Amplify Music Magazine- "It's pop, yes, but pop that comes from the streets, pop that has had a tough upbringing, pop with dirt on its face and blood on its knuckles" ~ Big Takeover Magazine- "There is something in the balance of weight and jauntiness, the lyrics that get deeper and darker the more you contemplate them, the fine line it walks between pop and a hard place, between edge and accessibility" ~ Top40-ChartsWritten by Mick Butler (SICKY)Recorded, mixed and produced by SICKY in ShropshireMastering by Streaky at Streaky MasteringWritten & recorded in January 2022. Mixed in July 2022TRACK LIST:1. The Bridge2. Swim Shallow3. Beans4. None Of That5. A Bite Without A Mark6. Sleep On It7. Head First8. Protect Me Protect Mine9. Garbage Town10. New Bones11. Einstein's Baby (Explicit lyrics)12. Times Ten



