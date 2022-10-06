Jordan Davis Celebrates "Buy Dirt" And "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville hitmaker Jordan Davis
gathered with industry, family, and friends to celebrate two #1 hits, "Buy Dirt
" and "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," Monday (10/3) at Tailgate Brewery in Nashville.
Along with Luke Bryan
and his fellow co-writers - his brother Jacob Davis, and brothers Matt and Josh Jenkins - Davis was honoured with a plaque for the Double-Platinum, multi-week #1 "Buy Dirt." Standing as one of the most-streamed country songs of 2021 and 2022, "Buy Dirt
" has garnered 680 million streams to date, was recently named the NSAI Song of the Year, and is currently nominated for both Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the upcoming 56th Annual CMA Awards.
Davis was also honoured for "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot
" along with Lonnie Fowler, who co-wrote the song inspired by Fowler's first date with his wife. The track marked Davis' third consecutive chart-topping hit from his debut album, Home State.
Davis recently celebrated back-to-back sold out nights headlining Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, with MusicRow noting Davis "rises to stardom, shines on Ryman Stage." His current single "What My World Spins Around" is climbing the country radio charts, tallying more than 96 million streams with high-profile performances on NBC's TODAY and ACM Honors. Stacking more than 3.7 BILLION career streams to date, Davis recently released the latest preview of new music from his forthcoming album with the track "Midnight Crisis" ft. Danielle
Bradberry. Produced by Paul DiGiovanni and penned by Davis, DiGiovanni and Derrick Southerland, "Midnight Crisis" follows Davis' fan-favorite song "Next Thing You Know." Davis is on the road now with Luke Combs
for his Middle of Somewhere Tour and will join Thomas
Rhett early next year for the international leg of his Bring the Bar To You Tour.
A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis
recently scored his fourth No. 1 hit, Double-Platinum "Buy Dirt
" (feat. Luke Bryan) from his 2021 EP, co-writing every track on the eight-song project apart from the John Prine-inspired "Blow Up Your TV." Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," Double
Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me," each featured on his Gold-Certified debut album, Home State. Awarded Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music
Awards, he is a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. Davis has amassed 3.7 BILLION streams worldwide and appeared on Ellen, Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY and more. He has previously toured with artists including Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Old Dominion
and more.